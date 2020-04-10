People Are Buying More Scarves Than Ever Right Now (and the CDC's New Recommendation Might Be Why)

Social distancing has been key in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the CDC now has an additional recommendation for how more people can help flatten the curve: Wear some sort of face covering when you have to leave the house.

The guideline was put in place after new data revealed that a “significant portion” of those infected with coronavirus are asymptomatic — meaning they never show symptoms but could be “silent spreaders” of the virus. Wearing a face covering helps ensure that asymptomatic people don’t spread it unknowingly, which is the primary concern, and also protects the wearer from potentially catching it from others. It’s important to note that the CDC has advised against the general public using surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which should be reserved for healthcare workers and others working on the front lines. Instead, the CDC suggests using a simple cloth covering, like a bandana or scarf.

When it comes to finding the most effective and protective fabric to use as a makeshift mask, tightly woven materials that still allow you to breathe are best, as they’re less likely to let respiratory droplets out (or in). But whatever you choose, experts seem to agree on one thing: Something is better than nothing at all.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: This Baby Brand Just Launched a $5 Hand Sanitizer That’s Perfect for the Whole Family

According to data aggregator Lyst, searches for scarves have increased by 12 percent this week, a spike that’s likely related to the CDC’s latest recommendation. Scarves, especially those made from silk or another tightly woven fabric, make for great DIY face masks. (This video offers a great tutorial on how to fashion a mask from a scarf, as does the CDC’s website.) All you need is the scarf, two hair ties, and if you want extra filtration, a coffee filter.

Story continues

With scarves ranking as one of the most in-demand accessories of the moment, it’s likely they’ll start to sell out soon. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 pretty options that can be used as a simple face covering. Bonus: Many are on sale and can be worn in other ways, too, like tied into your hair or on your handbag.

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Painterly Floral Silk Bandana, $22.80 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Print Square Silk Scarf, $17.40 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Across the Universe Printed Bandana, $19.95 (orig. $28); freepeople.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Print Square Silk Scarf, $19.43 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Talbots Echo Floral Neckerchief, $20.14 at checkout (orig. $39.50); talbots.com

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Leopard Print Silk Scarf, $38; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Print Scarf, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Talbots Square Floral Neckerchief, $20.14 at checkout (orig. $39.50); talbots.com

Buy It! Free People Voyager Block Print Bandana, $28; freepeople.com

Buy It! Talbots Blooming Toile Diamond Scarf, $20.14 at checkout (orig. $39.50); talbots.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more.