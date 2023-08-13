The people building dream houses on peculiar plots

With property at a premium, especially in cities, squeezing a home into an unused spot is an appealing idea - Edmund Sumner

While I like to consider myself a decent neighbour, every time I walk to the end of my road, I am spitting feathers. You see, for the past 10 years there has been a lump of land where a decrepit garage has slowly withered into a rotten, rickety eyesore.

But I am not upset about that. My resentment is stirred because something radiant resides on that plot now. A glorious spanking new house has been built; a fine specimen of architecture with golden timber cladding, a front living wall of tumbling verdant plants and a cute, paved terracotta path leading to its straight-out-of-Grand-Designs doorway. It’s stunning.

And I am extremely jealous. For years, I have coveted building my own home, but I missed a trick. That decayed garage was the perfect infill site – local rumour reckons it sold for a mere £150,000 (this is north London!) – but I’d walked past it every day with barely a backward glance. Please don’t tell Kevin McCloud.

Overlooked lots are prime locations for gleaming infills to spring up - Edmund Sumner

By definition, infill builds are exactly as they sound: a construction in a leftover space (like a garden, garage, wasteland, access way) or the infilling of a gap in an otherwise built-up area. With property at a premium, especially in cities, squeezing a home into an unused spot is an appealing idea. But they do throw up a few conundrums.

“Sites can be tricky,” agrees architect Sam Selencky of Selencky Parsons. “Generally because the space tends to be small and unconventional, it can be a real design challenge. But the aim is always to build something amazing, a modern gem, with its own architectural merit.

“When we built the Coach House, on the site of an old coach house, in south London, we were working with a space of 3.1 metres wide at the front and seven metres towards the rear. But the end result was a three-storey, four-bedroom property. The design of the house picked up on the varying horizontal lintels of neighbouring buildings and we used reclaimed bricks – albeit in a contemporary way – so it didn’t jar with the street.

Story continues

“We also incorporated a huge roof skylight so light could flow through each level. Often with infills, you need to be clever when introducing light as there is limited wall area for windows; it often needs to come from above.”

'Often with infills, you need to be clever when introducing light' says architect Sam Selencky - Edmund Sumner

Planning permission can be another hurdle. These builds are a brainteaser, not only because of their potentially constrained nature, but also because local council planners must be convinced that all the quirks and foibles of the design, and the considerations for the surrounding neighbourhood, have been addressed.

Architect Tristan Wigfall of Alma-nac architects advises being meticulous about your application.

“If you can create a high-quality, robust design up front, you will have a better chance of getting approval. We worked on a project in south-east London where the clients owned a Victorian house with an adjacent garage. They wanted to remove the garage to fit another house on the side. It was a challenging assignment – we called it the Wedge House for obvious reasons – but we managed it well and we are extremely proud of it.”

Cost-wise, infills tend to be cheaper than buying a property to renovate - Jeff Gilbert

So, if infill building is such a slippery proposition, why bother?

Well, the upsides are many. For starters, you get a completely bespoke house, specific to your needs; and cost-wise they tend to be cheaper than buying a property to renovate. But perhaps their most appealing aspect is their energy efficiency. Because new homes are built to current standards, they are well insulated, with superior windows and airtight construction. That means significantly reduced overheads while keeping toasty warm.

Architect Nicola Tikari is also a firm believer that infills have a unique beauty. “Yes, there are constraints, but they can be turned into incredible opportunities. Clever thinking and a touch of daring means you could end up with an exceptional and rare home.”

BYO (Build Your Own) — why an infill is your best choice for a modern home

‘We took the unusual approach of turning the house upside down’

Architects Nicola and Ty Tikari - Claudia Leisinger

Nicola Tikari and her husband, Ty, created this two-bedroom home in south London. Aptly named the Pocket House, it is the perfect example of ingenious design in a restricted infill space.



It’s a fair comparison to call this home the Pocket House – it has much in common with the Tardis. Built on the site of an old garage, there was a mere 36 square metres available for the ground-floor-level construction (basically the footprint of the garage). Architects Nicola and Ty Tikari admit the challenges were significant, which pushed them to come up with unusual solutions to unlock the riddle of the restrictions. The end result is a home that feels surprisingly spacious.

Initially, the owner of the site had approached the couple to come up with a feasible design for development, but when he decided not to go ahead, Nicola and Ty took the plunge to build the house for themselves.

“We really had to think outside the box,” says Nicola. “We decided on the unconventional approach of turning the house upside down. Fifty per cent of the build is located underground, so that’s where we positioned the more private spaces such as the bedrooms and a family bathroom. The kitchen and dining area is on the ground floor, and the living space is up on the first floor.”

The Tikaris turned the classic home layout on its head, placing private spaces like the bedrooms and a family bathroom underground - Edmund Sumner

The layout is mostly open plan, and there are wily additions to produce a sense of light and space.

“It was important to create a flow through each area, providing views from one room to another, and reducing the need for boxy hallways,” says Nicola.“Oversized doors, folding walls and full-height windows all add to this illusion of space. Light was a big factor. There are views from the bedrooms onto a beautiful sunken courtyard and a large light well runs through both levels, flooding the lower section with sunlight.

An open plan accented by wily additions produce a sense of light and space - Edmund Sumner

“At different times of the day, when the sun moves through the house, it can feel quite magical. We chose a simple interior palette of timber and exposed brick for a sense of calmness. Plus, wherever we could, we incorporated storage. Even as a family of four, it rarely feels cluttered.”

Apart from the size constrictions, the other concern for the Tikaris was living partly underground.

“I didn’t want to feel we were immersed in a dark basement,” says Nicola, “but in fact, the opposite is true. On a hot summer’s day, it is the most popular area. You can’t beat cool underground living, with temperatures at a constant 25 degrees due to the thermal mass of the concrete floors. Also, it’s so serene; it provides a welcome retreat from a busy London life. This house has a wonderful way of making you feel calm and uplifted. It really is very special.”

‘This was a unique opportunity to create the family home we wanted’

Rhys Cannon and his family at their newly built infill property in south-east London - Jeff Gilbert

Rhys Cannon is an architect and director at Gruff Architects. He lives with his wife, Joanna Brindle, and their three young children in a unique four-bedroom home on an infill site in Brockley, south-east London.



It was a stroke of serendipity that led Rhys Cannon to develop this distinctive property. Back in 2015, he was working with a local builder, whose yard sat on a plot of conservation land behind other houses and along a track near a railway line. The builder mentioned he was considering developing the plot. Although Cannon wasn’t in the market for an infill home, he was immediately interested and later put in an offer of £260,000 which was accepted.

“It took a while for the legal stuff to go through,” says Cannon. “There were endless discussions with the local planners, the conservation society and Network Rail. Because the build would be in such close proximity to the edge of a railway cutting with a 10-metre downward slope, there were specific challenges to consider. For example, to give the house solid structural support, we opted for ‘pile foundations’, which are vertical tubes filled with concrete and dug 13 metres into the earth.”

The exterior includes sky-blue metal stilts, which support the distinctive sloping black timber cladding - Jeff Gilbert

At every turn, the progress was painfully slow, but Cannon persevered. His meticulous attention to detail meant the planning application was approved first time, and in 2018 construction started. Because it was so compact, Cannon had to be inventive.

“This was a unique opportunity to indulge in creating a family home we really wanted. It has cost us about £600,000 to build and has a value of around £1.2 million. The floor space is 150 square metres and sits on three levels so feels deceptively spacious.”

The main outlook is at the back, with panoramic views over the trees - Jeff Gilbert

The design is distinctive; innovation was key. And the house has been given the moniker “Pitched Black”, referring to the black timber cladding on the elevations.

Cannon adds: “I included a deep basement to give us more living space, but it had to be excavated meticulously so it didn’t destabilise the land around it. Then, because we wanted off-street parking, a car turntable (a rotating platform) was installed. And, for privacy, we didn’t include any windows at the front elevation, so our main outlook is at the back, where we have panoramic views over the tree-lined railway cutting.”

'This was a unique opportunity to indulge in creating a family home we really wanted' says Cannon - Jeff Gilbert

It was another 18 months before the family could move in, but then in late 2019, not long before Covid hit, they unpacked their belongings. “Even though the pandemic was a horrible ordeal, it gave us a chance to take a breath. In many ways, it felt like such a blessing to be there.”

‘We created two homes on one plot rather than eating up the green belt’

Mike Nightingale and family in Eynsham, Oxfordshire - John Lawrence

Mike Nightingale, a retired architect, and his wife, Margherita, an ex-nurse, live in a spacious Victorian house in Eynsham, Oxfordshire. A few years ago they secured planning permission for two eco houses to be built as rural infills on their land. Their respective sons and their families now live in the properties.



At the heart of this build was the fusion of family. Mike and Margherita have been married for 15 years and each have a son and daughter. Both of their sons lived nearby and, although they owned properties, they needed more space for growing children and working from home. So, as Mike and Margherita had an acre of land attached to their home, they decided to help.

“It made complete sense to use the resources we had at our fingertips,” says Mike, “Plus, I am passionate about sustainable living. So I liked the idea of creating two new homes on this plot rather than eating up green belt land.”

Mike and Margherita in front of their neighbouring period home - John Lawrence

The design was a collaborative affair between Mike, his close friend Stephen Chance of Chance de Silva architects, and a local builder, Jim Arbuckle – and Margherita’s son, Matt, was a key part of the construction team.

“Although we partly built during the challenges of the pandemic, the project was hugely enjoyable overall,” reveals Mike. “There were a lot of design heads sitting around our kitchen table discussing ideas and working out the trickier bits. The emphasis was on the properties being sustainable, with the long-term objective of making the whole site carbon neutral by 2025. Even though Margherita and I live in a period home, we already have solar panels, and are steadily adding double glazing and enhanced insulation.”

There was an upfront cost of £95,000 to prepare for the project, including ground works, tree surgery, installing a sewage system and digging a well. The houses then cost £425,000 and £445,000 respectively to build.

The larch-clad, timber-framed new-builds, constructed with sustainable living at heart - John Lawrence

The larch-clad timber-framed infill properties now blend beautifully into the surrounding enclosure of mature trees. Both homes run entirely on electricity, using air-source heat pumps and solar panels, while their airtight structures mean running costs are low.

Margherita’s son, Matt, lives with his wife, Abby, and their three children in the longer single-storey house with its spacious attic bedrooms; Mike’s son, Will, and his partner, Kristie, live in the slightly smaller version with bedrooms opening onto a roof terrace.

It really is a rural idyll, with Mike confirming there are no downsides to the families being so close by.

“I must admit,” he adds, “we wondered if we’d be on top of each other. But it’s wonderful – we’ve all got our separate houses but we interact and take care of each other. We also have the security of knowing that as we get older, we’ll have support and companionship from our families, and that is a lovely feeling.”

Would you consider building an infill home? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.