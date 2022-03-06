People Are Bombarding 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' YouTube Over The Singer's Latest Performance

American Idol champ Kelly Clarkson is known for her powerful voice and her latest cover deserves a listen.

As the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer takes the stage for a special karaoke moment rightfully dubbed as "Kellyoke." The Emmy-winning show is just in its third season and one thing that fans can always look forward to is which song Kelly will be lending her voice to next. This go round, Kelly chose the upbeat tune of Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

The tune originally debuted in 1992, but Kelly's rendition immediately transports us to our favorite honky tonk and fans just can't get enough.

Kelly took the 1991 song made famous by country duo Brooks & Dunn and gave it her own modern-day flair by flipping the lyrics to sing it from a cowgirl's perspective. Rather than singing, "They got whiskey, women, music, and smoke," Kelly switched the lyrics to say, "They got whiskey, men, music, and smoke," followed by a cute little wink to the audience.

Every time Kelly hits the stage on her show, she makes singing look oh-so-effortless. The Voice coach got a standing ovation from her audience and lots of comments from fans along the lines of "We need a country album ASAP." More fans flooded the comment section with sweet messages like:

  • "This just made my day Kelly!! My dad and step mom met at a country western bar where they use to go line dancing all the time! This just brought back such great memories"

  • "I love Kelly covering these kind of songs, it really shows her enjoyment to her performance and the wink got me again, good job Kelly and the band for giving us a good vibes performance 😊👏"

  • "You can see how much she enjoyed covering this country classic. What an incredible talent she is."

It's obvious that the American Idol winner, is right at home behind the mic. Many of her previous Kellyoke performances have featured songs from all types of genres and artists, including fellow The Voice coach Ariana Grande, Shania Twain, and Kacey Musgraves just to name a few.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see what song Kelly covers next although, she may be doing it with a totally new name. To be fair, The Kelly Brianne Show does have a nice ring to it!

