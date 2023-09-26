Here Are People’s Best Books to Read in October 2023 — From Picture Books to Tragicomic Novels

Snuggle in with our picks for the best books to read this month. Edited by Kate Tuttle

PEOPLE's best books to read in October 2023

The perils of modern life, a harrowing story of 1980s Philly, and a solo California quest — here are PEOPLE's picks for the best books of October.





"Wellness" by Nathan Hill

When they met in the 1990s, Jack and Elizabeth were lonely college kids fleeing awful families; they fell in love as if swept into a private tornado. Twenty years later Elizabeth’s wish list for their forever home—a condo into which they’ve sunk every penny—includes separate bedrooms. Hill’s second Great American Novel, after The Nix, brilliantly blends ideas about wellness culture, modern parenting, Internet algorithms, gentrification and, most importantly, love. —Marion Winik

"The Unsettled" by Ayana Mathis

Estranged from her mother, Ava and her son are homeless in 1980s Philadelphia. When they reconnect with the boy’s father, leader of a Black commune, the incendiary racial politics of the era blow up their lives. Ten years after The Twelve Tribes of Hattie, Mathis again strikes storytelling gold. —Marion Winik

"Death Valley" by Melissa Broder

Seeking respite from the ordeal of her father’s near-fatal accident and her husband’s chronic illness, a writer takes a hike into the desert. When disaster threatens, her new friends — a pile of rocks, a rabbit, a cactus, the motel desk clerks— save the day. Extremely funny and deeply felt. —Marion Winik

"Something, Someday" by Amanda Gorman, Illustrated by Christian Robinson

Inaugural poet Gorman conveys a hopeful message to kids facing problems that seem insurmountable. —Sue Corbett

"A Walk in the Woods" by Nikki Grimes, Illustrated by Jerry and Brian Pinkney

A heartfelt collaboration about how art can help a boy grappling with his father’s death. Lovely and poignant. —Sue Corbett

"Stickler Loves the World" by Lane Smith

When he meets a stranger, Stickler introduces him to the things he loves. “Friendship! Happiness! Maple syrup!” A sweet ode to life’s small joys. —Sue Corbett

