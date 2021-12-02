People Believe Omicron Is New Laker And A Jewish Holiday In 'Kimmel' Interview

Maybe these people should get an an awareness booster.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” took to the streets to interview passersby about the omicron variant of COVID-19 ― and feed them nonsense about it in a “Lie Witness News” segment that aired Wednesday. (Watch it below.)

One person couldn’t wait for Omicron to take the court as the newest Los Angeles Laker and another wished her Jewish friends a happy Omicron.

Two women who said they were weed sellers capped the video with a show-stopping accident ― but not before confirming that the new marijuana strain omicron was “lit.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

