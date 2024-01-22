People Who Became Teen Moms: Tell Us The One Thing You Wish People Knew

Having a kid is probably one of the biggest life commitments someone can make.

And, it is scary at any age — no matter how prepared you are. But, as someone who was a teen mom, I think the experience is much different than those who waited to have kids later in life.

For starters, I was often excluded from the "mom" groups, and I was always ignored by the stay-at-home mom cliques at school.

I felt like I had to try so much harder to prove myself because it seemed like the world was just waiting for me to fail.

I also wish people knew how isolating it was. If I didn't have a babysitter, I wasn't going out with all my other 20-something-year-old friends.

I wish people knew how much I put my health — especially mental health — on the back burner because I was so focused on being the best mom I could be.

And I wish people knew just how much their judgmental stares hurt.

If you were a young mom, what do you wish people understood about the experience? The good, the bad, the ugly...and the things you only know if you've been there. Let us know in the comments and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!