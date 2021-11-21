People attempting to flee law enforcement killed in car crash Sunday, police said

Multiple people were killed in a Sanger car crash after the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee police following burglary attempts Sunday morning, Sanger officials told the Denton Record Chronicle.

The crash, which was originally reported as a “traffic collision” between Austin Street and First Baptist Church, occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police told the Denton Record Chronicle they received a report that multiple people were attempting to break into other vehicles. When officers saw the vehicle they believed the suspects to be in, the driver drove off, police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road and hit a tree, police said. They didn’t know if there were any survivors or how many people were in the vehicle. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has not released any information on the identities of the people who died.