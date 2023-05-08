People in Arviat, Nunavut, push back on proposed site for fuel tank farm

The current fuel tank farm in Arviat, Nunavut. A new tank farm is set to be built in the community, but some people are asking the hamlet to reconsider the proposed location. (Ryan O'Connor - image credit)

Nooks Lindell was sitting in his home, having tea with his cousin, two summers ago when he saw a group of people working out on the land outside his home.

He later learned the people were surveyors looking at the land as the potential site of Arviat's new fuel tank farm.

"I was shocked. I was pretty upset," Lindell said of finding out about the potential tank farm location.

Lindell lives in the home where he grew up in Arviat. He and his partner are raising their two young children there.

"I spent the last two years at home being a stay at home ataata (father) … so I've spent a lot of time looking out the window right where they're going to put that tank farm," he said.

Two years later, Lindell and his neighbours have formed a community group and launched a petition opposing the location of the new tank farm.

They've also written to Community and Government Services Minister David Joanasie.

Lindell said the group agrees a new tank farm is needed because the current tanks can't hold enough fuel for the growing community.

"I don't think anybody has ever said that we don't want a new tank farm. It's the 'where' that we are opposed to," Lindell said.

"It's very close to the water, it's right on the shoreline. And it's very, very close to houses."

Lindell said he and his neighbours have brought their concerns to the hamlet council and the territorial government, but without a feeling of success.

"It's hard to get a really clear answer," Lindell said.

Joanasie told CBC he has received the letter and deferred an interview, saying he didn't want to comment until the hamlet council has fully reviewed the issue.

Lindell and his neighbours are also worried about potential fuel contamination and the impact a fuel tank farm could have on wildlife in the area.

"It's a really important area for Arviammiut. They hunt whales there, set nets there in the summer," Lindell said.

New tank farm 'way past due'

Joe Savikataaq Jr., Arviat's mayor, also said the community has long needed a new tank farm. The fuel tanks at the existing farm were built in the 1980s and 1990s.

"Our tank farm in Arviat is way past due," Savikataaq Jr. said.

He also said they'll hear from the whole community on how to proceed.

"Everything will be taken into consideration." he said.

Lindell's mother, former Nunavut Member of Parliament Nancy Karetak-Lindell, is also worried for the future of her neighbourhood.

"I'm really, really upset that the hamlet has not done proper consultations to make sure that we were informed of what was going on," she said.

Karetak-Lindell now lives in Ottawa but returns to Arviat regularly.

"The process they've used in our community would not fly down here," she said.

Karetak-Lindell wants the council to consider other locations for the tank farm.

According to Community and Government Services, two locations were proposed to council: one near the shoreline and one further inland, but the hamlet council chose the shoreline option.

Travis Kalluak also lives across from the proposed tank farm site.

"My concerns are: why is the hamlet considering putting a facility right next to residents' property?"

"These people worked hard to build their own home, provide for their family. Anywhere else, this would not be allowed," he added.

'Not an arbitrary decision'

Daniel Pisani, the executive director of infrastructure with Community and Government Services, said the department is working with the hamlet and the Petroleum Products Division to make sure everyone is consulted about the tank farm.

"It's not an arbitrary decision. We listen, we understand and certainly there's the functional requirements and the environmental requirements. Those things are heavy variables when the decision is made," Pisani said.

Pisani said the project is expected to cost $63 million total. Construction will start in 2024 and be done in 2026 or 2027.

Once council approves the plans for the new tank farm, Joanasie will have to sign off. Then, a tender will be put out for construction, Pisani said.

"This is a critical requirement for the community. It's survival really. The tank farm is the lifeline of the community," Pisani said.

Arviat's hamlet council is set to meet about the tank farm again on Tuesday night.