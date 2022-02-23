People around the NBA believe Anfernee Simons will be re-signed by Blazers

Scotto: Anfernee Simons will be a restricted free agent for the Portland Trail Blazers. Most people around the league think Simons will be retained by the Blazers.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Portland Trail Blazers young star Anfernee Simons sits down with @Stadium: “Fantasizing being in those moments…I didn’t expect this.” On bond with coach Chauncey Billups, learning from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, utilizing Dame’s sidestep, Most Improved Player and more. pic.twitter.com/bsO120dspQ – 1:50 PM

More on this storyline