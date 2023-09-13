People aren't buying Biden's economic pitch

Americans are feeling down about the economy – and that's bad news for President Biden. A murderer who escaped from prison has been captured after a two-week manhunt. And what’s on TV while Hollywood is on strike?

Hello! It's Laura Davis here with all the news you need to know Wednesday!

But first: RIP to a very good (and tall) boy! ❤️🐾 Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane who earned the Guinness World Record title for tallest living male dog, has died following a diagnosis of bone cancer.

Biden is selling an improving economy, but Americans aren't buying

Groceries. Housing. Gas. The cost of living is going up, and Americans say all of these things are pushing them further into debt. As President Joe Biden tries to sell the country on an economic rebound, most Americans aren't buying it, according to an exclusive poll from the Suffolk University Sawyer Business School and USA TODAY.

The findings: The poll reveals a major disconnect between the way Biden describes the economy and how a majority of Americans feel about it. Nearly 70% of Americans said the economy is getting worse, while only 22% said it is improving. Nearly half said food and grocery prices were the main driver.

How are people coping? Many say they're cutting spending on meals out, new clothes and home improvements. At least 53% said they've slashed their grocery budget. And more people say they trust Donald Trump over Biden to fix things.

👉 Take a closer look at the poll results.

Escaped killer finally caught

Whew. After nearly two weeks on the run, Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison, was captured Wednesday after an exhaustive manhunt. Authorities said they were able to zero in on the fugitive's location using thermal imaging. Cavalcante tried to escape, crawling through underbrush with a rifle he stole earlier in the week, officials said, but was taken into custody after a search dog "subdued him” with a "minor" bite. Cavalcante will be taken to a state correctional facility where he'll serve a life sentence after being convicted of murder last month. 👉 The latest updates + our live coverage.

This story has captivated the nation. There's a reason you couldn't look away.

Thousands dead in Libya floods

Search and rescue teams in Libya are collecting bodies from the streets, buildings and the sea after Storm Daniel made landfall Sunday, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. The death toll in Libya has now passed 5,300 people after dams in a coastal city broke, leaving thousands more injured. The storm dropped as much as 16 inches of rain in the Northern African country, and Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria also experienced flooding. Biden said the U.S. is sending emergency funds to relief organizations and is working with Libya and the United Nations to give more support. 👉 Here's the latest.

Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya.

What's on TV in this weird season of strikes?

You wouldn't know it at my house, where "Seinfeld" reruns are usually on repeat, but the fall television season is almost here. And there's no end in sight for the strikes in Hollywood. Most scripted series on broadcast networks have been put on hold by twin strikes by unions representing Hollywood writers and actors. The strikes are also depleting reserves of stockpiled shows by streamers like Netflix. In the meantime, there are still quite a few new and returning series to tune into this fall. And if reality shows are your thing, you're in luck: They aren't affected by the strikes. 📺 Set your reminders for the best shows of the bunch.

True-crime junkie? You can get $2,400 for a binge-watch – there's just one catch.

Drew Barrymore dropped as the National Book Awards host after announcing her talk show would resume.

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY.

