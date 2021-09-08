People Say This Anti-Wrinkle Cream Takes Years Off Their Skin — and We Have an Exclusive Code

People Say No One "Can Tell Their Age" After Using This Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Clean beauty may be all the rage these days, but finding a 100 percent nontoxic formula is harder than one might think. While it's always wise to check a product's ingredient list for red flags — such as parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, and sulfates — there are brands with a mission of providing the best skincare formulations possible, like goPure Beauty. The brand has released sensitive-skin safe products with harmless and effective Active ingredients — and according to over 1,300 five-star reviews, one cream, in particular, should not be missed.

The goPure Actives Glyco-Peptide Anti Wrinkle Moisturizer has raked in countless fans for its ability to transform aging skin quicker than your average treatment. A blend of three powerhouse ingredients is the reason why; dermaxyl and matrixyl, two highly potent peptides, make the skin look drastically more youthful by reducing fine lines and wrinkles, while tamarind seed extract (also known as solumoist), smooths over uneven texture and boosts elasticity on sagging areas. Additionally, niacinamide, jojoba oil, witch hazel, and aloe vera deserve credit, too.

And with reviewers noticing real results in as soon as two weeks — one person said no one can guess their age after consistent applications of the cream — this treatment just may be worth every penny.

"I'm 38 years old, I have tried lotions from every kind of brand across every price range from $5-$150, [and] this is hands down the best face lotion I have tried," wrote one shopper. "It calms my redness, doesn't cause any kind of pimple breakouts, [it's] not greasy, easy to blend in and the pump packaging is great. I'm a user for life."

Even more alluring, the cream has transformed more than just concerns on the face; many users remark on its ability to rectify the age rings on their neck, deep lines on their forehead, sun damage on their décolletage, and sagginess on their earlobes. And despite its lightning-fast results, very few have witnessed adverse reactions on their skin. Instead, it leaves it feeling plump, hydrated, and supple.

"I am already using the 10-piece set and saw marked improvements in just a month in smoothness, plumping, and softening finer lines," shared another reviewer. "Then I added this [cream] to my routine and I am blown away. My forehead lines are softening — an area that never seems to budge. I'm loving this whole line and wish I hadn't wasted money over the years on all those products that never delivered what they promised. goPure is the real deal."

Head to the brand's website to snag the goPure Actives Glyco-Peptide Anti Wrinkle Moisturizer for $32 with code InStyle20 — but hurry, we can only promise this deal for a few more days.