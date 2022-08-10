People in the airport always ask me about these $11 clear toiletry bags I bought on Amazon: ‘Going through TSA was never so easy!’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I can admit that I probably travel with too many hair products. But when you have curly hair, it’s necessary. I never know what my curls will look like when I wake up, so I need to be ready with an arsenal of products no matter where I am.

Given that I’m usually traveling with shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, style cream, hair mist and more, I’ve become a bit of a pro at getting through security without needing additional screening because of my hair products. The trick? These clear toiletry bags that I bought on Amazon.

3pcs/pack Sariok Clear Toiletry Bag with Zipper, $10.99

$10.99 at Amazon

First, I never send my toiletry bags through the scanner inside my carry-on or another bag. I always send them through on their own, so it's super easy for the person reviewing the scan to see exactly what's inside each one. Even better, I don't have to open my entire suitcase if one of the bags needs additional inspection.

These toiletry bags are great because they’re clear, but I also like them because they’re spacious. As mentioned, I pack heavy when it comes to beauty products, and I never have a problem fitting in everything I might need. I also appreciate that these clear toiletry bags have handles so I can quickly grab them out of the screening bin and be on my way to the gate in no time.

When people see how easy it is for me to get all my hair products through security, someone inevitably asks where I got them, and I’m always happy to share the trick.

Shoppers on Amazon convinced me to try these clear toiletry bags, and I’m glad I did. They have 4.5 out of 5 stars and lots of great reviews. One shopper called them a “Great product to help me stay organized,” while another raved, “Going through TSA was never so easy!”

If you have a trip coming up, I recommend adding these clear toiletry bags to your Amazon cart and buying them ASAP. They make traveling with hair, skin care and makeup products so much easier.

