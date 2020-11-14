People across India revel festival of lights despite COVID scare

A view of the illuminated North Block and South Block on the occaision of Diwali. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Diwali is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic scare.

People were found bursting crackers in Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. The Punjab government has allowed green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion, in the wake of a rise in air pollution.

View photos

People were also seen celebrating Diwali in Patna with full vigour despite the coronavirus scare.

View photos

"The celebrations are a bit different this year. We wish the pandemic to be over soon so that we can celebrate Diwali in a grand manner next year," said Prashant, a local resident.

Fireworks adorned the sky around Golden Temple in Amritsar, on Bandi Chhor Divas today.

View photos

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Parliament building, North Block and South Block were illuminated on the occasion of the festival of lights.

View photos

Story continues