People say this $9 scalp massager on Amazon helped with hair growth
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Whether you want to relieve an itchy scalp or need help with stimulating your roots, finding an affordable hair-massaging solution can be difficult. However, many shoppers on Amazon love one particular item that aids dryness, soothes itchiness and even helps grow their hair.
At only $9, this scalp massager from Maxsoft is super easy to use and completely waterproof. Designed with silicone bristles that are thick and soft, it can help exfoliate your scalp and encourage blood flow.
Shop: Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager, $8.59
So how does it work? Healthline explains, “According to research, [a] scalp massage increases hair thickness by stretching the cells of hair follicles. This, in turn, stimulates the follicles to produce thicker hair. It’s also thought that a scalp massage may help dilate blood vessels beneath the skin, thereby encouraging hair growth.”
In a 2016 study, researchers found that “hair thickness was shown to increase with a standardized scalp massage.”
“It’s great,” one five-star reviewer said. “I have been [massaging] my scalp for about 15 to 20 minutes before bed four times a week for about a month and it has made a huge difference. I’ve noticed a lot of new growth in my hair.”
Another shopper wrote, “I saw changes within the first day of using it, and it took about a two [and] a half weeks to see lasting results. I also have new hair growth along the hairline.”
For those who already have thick hair, it’s important to consider that this item may not feel like much of a difference. One purchaser mentioned, “I have pretty thick, medium to long hair. The scalp massager felt just like me running my hands through my own scalp and hair.”
If you prefer a scalp massager that’s vibrational and offers a little more power, this option from Amazon has plenty of five-star reviews.
Shop: Vitagoods Scalp Vibrating Massaging Shampoo Brush, $13.99
“I couldn’t be happier,” said one buyer. “I enjoy that it vibrates because it feels like [it’s] doing a better job.”
Whether you need a little help for hair growth or just want to partake in a nice scalp massage for self-care, these two options are definitely worth trying.
If you enjoyed this article, you can shop Amazon’s No. 1 hair regrowth serum that’s only $20.
More from In The Know:
This iconic “Princess Diaries” scene was actually a total accident
This $9 foot callus remover is Amazon’s choice for cracked heels
Reese Witherspoon’s young adult book pick is a ‘love letter to Black girls’
Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok
The post People say this $9 scalp massager on Amazon helped with hair growth appeared first on In The Know.