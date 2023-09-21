PEOPLE in 10: September 21, 2023

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky drop the first photos of their newborn son Riot Rose, plus Jenna Dewan joins us

PEOPLE in 10 unpacks the best of the week — with a superlative twist! — from celebrity engagements and breakups to royals, style, baby news and more. Plus, an expert PEOPLE editor answers the burning question of the week, and one of our favorite stars joins us for a sitdown.

This week: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky appear in new photos with their sons Riot and RZA, Taylor Swift models fall fashion trends as her rumored romance with Travis Kelce reaches the NFL broadcast booth, Justin & Hailey Bieber twin in black loungewear, and Gisele Bündchen opens up about the tough times following her divorce from Tom Brady.



PLUS: James Marsden celebrates a milestone birthday, Drew Barrymore backtracks on her decision to continue talk show production amid the WGA and SAG strikes, and '90s Con has some notable absentees amid cast drama.

Watch new episodes every Thursday at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT with host Makho Ndlovu.







For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.