PEOPLE in 10: October 5, 2023

Taylor Swift joins famous friends for an epic NFL selfie, plus Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice!) joins us

PEOPLE in 10 unpacks the best of the week — with a superlative twist! — from celebrity engagements and breakups to royals, style, baby news and more. Plus, an expert PEOPLE editor answers the burning question of the week, and one of our favorite stars joins us for a sitdown.



This week: Taylor Swift attends second NFL game amid Travis Kelce romance rumors (with a star-studded in tow!), Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on his strict parenting rules.



PLUS: Beyoncé announces a Renaissance concert film, Paris & Nicky Hilton "twin" in style at Paris Fashion Week, Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free, and Valerie Bertinelli shares words of wisdom about body positivity.



Watch new episodes every Thursday at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT with host Makho Ndlovu.











