PEOPLE in 10: November 9, 2023

Patrick Dempsey, Simu Liu, and other sexy men take over PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive issue, plus Sam Heughan joins us

PEOPLE in 10 unpacks the best of the week — with a superlative twist! — from celebrity engagements and breakups to royals, style, baby news and more. Plus, an expert PEOPLE editor answers the burning question of the week, and one of our favorite stars joins us for a sitdown.

This week: Patrick Dempsey reveals his plan to hold onto his Sexiest Man Alive title for a bit longer than normal, Simu Liu explains why it's “critically important” to be down-to-earth amid growing fame, and Demi Moore sparkles on the red carpet in a silver strapless dress.



PLUS: Prince William continues his royal tour in Singapore without wife Princess Kate, Lupita Nyong’o channels Princess Diana on the red carpet post-breakup, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run the New York City Marathon together, and Jennifer Hudson recruits Olympian Ryan Lochte for a swimming lesson.



Watch new episodes every Thursday at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT with host Makho Ndlovu.









Read the original article on People.