PEOPLE in 10: February 1, 2024

Taylor Swift fans investigate 'Easter eggs' connecting her to the Super Bowl, plus Jason Momoa joins us

PEOPLE in 10 unpacks the best of the week — with a superlative twist! — from celebrity engagements and breakups to royals, style, baby news and more. Plus, an expert PEOPLE editor answers the burning question of the week, and one of our favorite stars joins us for a sitdown.



This week: Taylor Swift fans investigate 'Easter eggs' connecting her to the Super Bowl, Gwen Stefani reveals her favorite game day snack, and the must-see beauty moment from Haute Couture Week in Paris.



PLUS: King Charles and Princess Kate are recovering at home after each undergoing surgery, Oprah celebrates a low-key 70th birthday, and Glenn Close sheds light on the friendship between late actors Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve.



Watch new episodes every Thursday at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT with host Makho Ndlovu.









For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.