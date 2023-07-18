Pentictonites prevail at Peach Classic

Penticton’s Jeff Symonds admittedly had to “climb a few walls” but in the end pushed himself to the limit to win the men’s Peach Classic Triathlon Sunday.

Competing in the standard division, and with Kelowna athlete and 2022 winner Cory Krist hot on his heels, Symonds completed the 1,570-metre course in just over two hours, 2:02:27.

Krist finished close behind at 2:04:49.

“I think just being a local and having a knowledge of the course was the difference,” said Symonds, 37, a professional triathlete who was last year’s overall Ironman champion in the return of the event to Penticton for the first time in 10 years.

“Knowing what to look for, knowing what the hills are going to look like, knowing how good it feels to hit that turnaround, you’re downhill and really rolling that last 5K (kilometres).

“There were some tough moments for sure (with Krist so close behind) you get punched in the face and see if you can keep your composure and respond. That’s what you sign up for.”

He joked having all five of his nieces cheering him on at the turnaround may have been the deciding factor in his victory.

With the victory Symonds became the winningest individual in the history of the Classic, having crossed the finish line first, six times.

Another Penticton competitor, Jen Annett, made it a clean sweep for local athletes by clinching the women’s standard distance championship in 2:14:13, well ahead of runner up Katie Mayer of Summerland, 2:21:39.

Annett was sixth overall in the field of 186 men and women who were entered in the 40th edition of the Peach Classic.

For Annett, also a professional triathlete, Sunday’s race was a warm up for the July 23 Ironman Lake Placid in New York, a World Championship qualification event.

“It was good, it was fun,” said Annett who was wearing a special sock to help with a cramping right calf muscle from the night before. “I had to be careful out there because Lake Placid is a priority race and my coaching instructions were to take it easy on the ride, but the conditions were perfect.”

There was also a sprint (half-distance) event at this year’s Peach Classic.

The men’s category was won by Max Elliott of Vancouver, 1:05:36 followed by Cody Sahlstrom of Victoria, 1:07:18 and Penticton’s Geoff Waterman, 1:09:05.

“It’s fantastic. It’s such a tough race with the hills and you get nervous for this because it’s been five years since I’ve done this,” said Waterman, 42, afterwards. “With the training, it’s a matter of consistency day in and day out. I’m just really lucky to be able to do something like this. I really enjoy the lifestyle.”

The women’s sprint was won by Lauren Babineau of Victoria, 1:11:55 followed by Kahlen Anderson of Canmore, Alta. 1:12:01 and Sheri Fraser of London, Ont., 1:25:36.

Next up locally for endurance events is the return of Ironman Penticton Aug. 27, also an age-qualifying event for the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship (Kona).

Symonds will be defending his title at Penticton Ironman however Annett will not because there is no professional female category this time around.

Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald