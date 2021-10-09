Penthouse in One Hyde Park where Kylie owns a flat sells for £111 million

City centre high rise living might have fallen out of favour during the pandemic but that has not stopped one buyer paying an astonishing £111m for a flat in the city’s most prestigious apartment block.

With its fabulous views over Hyde Park, Harvey Nichols across the road, and endless amenities (including private wine cellars for each flat, a spa, swimming pool, squash courts, golf simulator, and room service provided by the adjacent Mandarin Oriental Hotel), One Hyde Park is the capital’s biggest property trophy.

Its 86 apartments have commanded premium prices ever since the first property in the building was sold, in 2010, for a cool £140m.

The £111m flat which changed hands earlier this year is believed to have been owned by Hasan Ismaik, former CEO of Dubai-based construction firm Arabtec Holdings, which went into liquidation last year.

The buyer’s name has not been confirmed, but Oxford-educated hedge fund billionaire Suneil Setiya was reported to have shown an interest in the property.

So wealthy and secretive are most of its owners, many of whom purchase their homes through offshore companies to remain anonymous, that exactly who currently lives at One Hyde Park remains unclear.

British insurance broker Rory Carvill, Rinat Akhmentov, Ukraine’s wealthiest man, Kazakh singer Ana Aitzhanova, and Sheikh Mohammed Saud Sultan Al-Qasimi, a member of the ruling family of the Gulf Emirate of Sharjah, have all been linked to flats there.

The starriest resident of all is Kylie Minogue, who has had a penthouse there since 2011, and recently shared pictures of its marble-clad bathroom with her millions of Instagram followers.

More recently Miss Minogue has reportedly decided to return to her native Australia after three decades in London, which means the flat could soon come to the market.

Other choices include a £30m, three bedroom penthouse flat which, at 2,500 is larger than the average family house. It is on sale via agent The Cloister.

Nick Candy, who developed the building with the aid of his brother Christian, is also selling the two storey penthouse which he shares with his wife, the singer and Miss Minogue’s fellow Neighbours alumnus, Holly Valance. It is on sale for £175m.

Buying agent Andrew Weir, CEO of London Central Portfolio, believes One Hyde Park’s appeal is limited to a very specific sort of buyer. “It is very sought after – amongst a certain crew,” he said.

“I don’t mean that as a criticism, but there are other buildings in Prime Central London which are arguably as good if not better, but they are more low key and discreet.”

