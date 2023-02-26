Penthouse ‘amongst the clouds’ can stop traffic with its California views — seriously

There are some apartment views that will make you catch your breath but believe us when we say, the Southern California views that grace a penthouse in Century City will make your heart skip a beat.

And you too could be flabbergasted every time you walk through the door — for $13.995 million.

The luxury four-bedroom, six-bathroom condo rests on the 35th floor of a high-rise building named The Century and offers captivating views of nearly every inch of the Los Angeles area from multiple corners.

“Live amongst the clouds with an abundance of natural light throughout, the epitome of estate living in the sky,” the listing on Compass says.

“The residence underwent designer renovation retaining its elegance and timeless design exuding a modern flair. With crisp, clean lines and a natural palette, this home embodies sophistication at its finest.”

Features across the residence’s 4,450-square-foot floor plan include:

Three balconies

Gourmet kitchen

“Custom cashmere automated shades”

Marble bathrooms

Breakfast nook

Laundry room with storage

The Century condo building’s amenities include:

Gardens

24-hour guard gated security

Concierge

Valet parking

Swimming pool

Theater

Private cabanas

Gym

Pilates studio

Spa

Yoga studio

Library

Private wine storage

The listing is held by Geoffrey Frid.

