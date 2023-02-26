Penthouse ‘amongst the clouds’ can stop traffic with its California views — seriously
There are some apartment views that will make you catch your breath but believe us when we say, the Southern California views that grace a penthouse in Century City will make your heart skip a beat.
And you too could be flabbergasted every time you walk through the door — for $13.995 million.
The luxury four-bedroom, six-bathroom condo rests on the 35th floor of a high-rise building named The Century and offers captivating views of nearly every inch of the Los Angeles area from multiple corners.
“Live amongst the clouds with an abundance of natural light throughout, the epitome of estate living in the sky,” the listing on Compass says.
“The residence underwent designer renovation retaining its elegance and timeless design exuding a modern flair. With crisp, clean lines and a natural palette, this home embodies sophistication at its finest.”
Features across the residence’s 4,450-square-foot floor plan include:
Three balconies
Gourmet kitchen
“Custom cashmere automated shades”
Marble bathrooms
Breakfast nook
Laundry room with storage
The Century condo building’s amenities include:
Gardens
24-hour guard gated security
Concierge
Valet parking
Swimming pool
Theater
Private cabanas
Gym
Pilates studio
Spa
Yoga studio
Library
Private wine storage
The listing is held by Geoffrey Frid.
