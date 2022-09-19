Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Shares the Details of His Romantic Beach Proposal to Fiancé Mark Manio

scott hoying engagement

Nearly six months have passed since Pentatonix's Scott Hoying proposed to his longtime love Mark Manio, but the couple still can't seem to stop raving about their special day — and each other.

"I have never met anyone that was so kind and selfless," says Hoying, 31, during a Zoom interview with PEOPLE alongside his beaming fiancé. "I have always just felt so comfortable with him. Right from the beginning, we would talk for hours about things. We have so many similar interests and we have so much fun together."

"It was so easy to fall in love with Scott," adds Manio, 31. "He's the most lovable, kind, caring, compassionate, handsome guy ever. I honestly fell in love very quickly. And honestly, every single day I fall in love with them even more. Every day just feels like magic with him."

Certainly, the two won't ever forget the day the Grammy-winning a cappella group's baritone singer — who just released his first solo single, "Mars" — proposed to the love of his life.

"Actually, it was the most nerve-wracking thing that I've ever done in my life," laughs Hoying of his April 13 proposal to Manio, captured in a series of photos exclusive to PEOPLE. "Even though Mark and I had talked about [the engagement] a million times, I still put the pressure on myself to make it perfect."

And perfect it was.

Having just celebrated their fifth anniversary, Hoying and Manio made their way to The Ocean Club – Four Seasons Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, last spring for the big ask.

"[Scott] actually played it perfectly," remembers Manio, who works as a model and an aspiring songwriter who collaborated with Hoying to write the song "Thank You," which was featured on Pentatonix's We Need a Little Christmas album. "He had a private dinner set up on the beach and it was so perfect. We started dancing and Scott started saying the most beautiful and meaningful and caring things to me. I instantly started crying and tearing up. Then he got down on one knee and I could barely believe it. It was everything I could have imagined."

Granted, the couple has long known that they ultimately wanted to spend the rest of their life together.

"We bought rings together last Christmas," admits Hoying with a laugh. "It was a romantic 'under the Rockefeller Christmas tree' moment. We were in the lobby, and we saw the Cartier store and we were like, 'Let's get this part done!' So Mark knew it was coming, but he didn't know when."

And it was those rings that accompanied Hoying to the Bahamas, where he eventually popped the big question on a beach lit up by torches and sparkling lights.

"One of the things we first bonded about when we were falling in love was how we just loved tropical vacations and relaxing on a beach, just the two of us," explains Hoying. "Mark and I are really at our best when we're alone together. I think that having the proposal be just the two of us was the most romantic thing I could have ever dreamed of."

Indeed, romance has certainly been in the air in the Pentatonix camp as of late, as Hoying's Pentatonix bandmate Matt Sallee tied the knot with his wife Sarah Bishop earlier this year, while Pentatonix singer Kirstin Maldonado and her director beau Ben Hausdorff welcomed their first child this past summer.

And yes, even Hoying and Manio are now starting to talk about babies too.

"We plan on starting a family in the next few years," says Hoying, who plans to marry Manio next June. "We are so excited to raise kids together."