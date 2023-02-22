Pentagon releases pilot's close-up photo of Chinese balloon

TARA COPP
·1 min read
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the United States on Feb. 3, 2023. (Department of Defense via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U-2 pilot flying high above the Chinese spy balloon took a close-up photo of the large white orb just a day before the Air Force shot it down off the South Carolina coast.

The photo shows the top of the pilot's helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the balloon flying below. It was taken Feb. 3 as the balloon “hovered over the Central Continental United States,” according to the caption provided by the Defense Department. The Pentagon released the image Wednesday, more than two weeks after the balloon made international headlines as it transited the United States.

The balloon was downed on Feb. 4 by an F-22 fighter jet firing a AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. The strike took place once the balloon was no longer over land but was still within U.S. territorial waters.

The U-2 Dragon Lady is a high altitude U.S. spy plane that has been in service since the 1950s.

The Pentagon announced last Friday that Navy ships and submersibles had completed recovery of the massive balloon and its payload, which fell in pieces into the Atlantic Ocean. The payload was recovered from the ocean floor and is being analyzed by the FBI, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday.

The shootdown led to three other smaller objects also being shot down by Air Force jets within a period of eight days: one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron. Searches for the Alaska and Lake Huron objects have ended.

Latest Stories

  • Putin's 'invincible' missile has a very common problem

    Russia's new Zircon missile can fly at hypersonic speeds or hit a moving ship, but it can't do both.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • Revealed: Leaked document shows how Russia plans to take over Belarus

    The document, written for Putin’s Presidential Administration, envisages the total incorporation of Belarus into a “Union State” with Russia by 2030.

  • How the Russia-Ukraine war could end – four scenarios examined

    A year ago, I sketched out four scenarios detailing how Putin’s war against Ukraine might end. Unsurprisingly, none of them has materialised in pure form but one thing is clear now: Ukraine has not collapsed.

  • Rift between private military and Kremlin forces widens; Russia can't produce enough arms for its needs: Live updates

    The owner of a private Russian military company accused Kremlin military leaders of "high treason" and attempting to destroy his force. Updates.

  • Ukraine war: As Germany focuses on supporting Kyiv - the country's own armed forces are 'bleeding out', says tank parts maker

    In a quiet suburb on the edge of Hamburg, we get a glimpse into a small part of Germany's war machine. Vincorion's plant makes parts for weapons including the in-demand Leopard 2 tank. If you've ordered a Puma or Leopard 2 tank, chances are this factory will have worked on part of it.

  • Putin Rants About Gays and ‘Traitors’ in Bizarro Speech

    Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via ReutersDozens of Russian lawmakers, military officials, and veterans assembled in Moscow on Tuesday to listen to President Vladimir Putin deliver his first speech to the country’s parliament since the start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.But some members of the audience appeared to doze off as the Russian leader, having nothing new to say, resorted to mumbling the same claims about “Nazis” and the West that he has repeatedly used to try and ju

  • China, Russia targeting Canada's artificial intelligence know-how, CSIS warns

    OTTAWA — Canada's spy service warns that adversaries will turn to espionage and foreign interference tactics to target the country's increasingly important artificial-intelligence sector. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says in a newly released analytical brief that countries including China and Russia can be expected to "pursue Canada's AI through all available vectors" — from state-sponsored investment to the use of covert operatives. The analysis by the spy agency's intelligence as

  • Ukrainian soldiers training on German tanks say they’ve ‘swapped Ladas for Mercedes’

    Ukrainian soldiers on training in Germany say that they have “swapped Ladas for Mercedes” as they express their delight at finally getting the chance to use German-built tanks.

  • Amid sea of Ukrainian flags, Mariupol defender finally laid to rest

    For months, Natalia Honcharenko had clung to the hope that her son, a Ukrainian soldier who helped defend the Mariupol steelworks against relentless Russian attack, might still be alive. Ievhenii Honcharenko, 27, was declared a prisoner of war at the end of May, two weeks after the last 250 of the fighters holed up in the plant surrendered to Russian forces, bringing to an end the nearly one-year-old war's most devastating siege. But DNA tests proved that the remains of a body brought back to Ukraine in September as part of a POW exchange were his.

  • U.S. vs. China: How Nuclear Capabilities Stack Up Across Land, Sea and Air

    After decades of lagging behind the U.S., China has been expanding its nuclear force on land, at sea and in the air. Here’s how Beijing is developing its atomic capabilities to try to close the gap with Washington. Illustration: Jacob Reynolds

  • Russia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military Failings

    (Bloomberg) -- It was envisioned as the centerpiece of a $200 billion program revolutionizing how the US Army would fight. Now it’s languishing in storage in Virginia, a 25-ton symbol of the malaise that lies at the nexus of the Pentagon and the defense industry.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRuss

  • Russia May Be Running Low on Iranian Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s stocks of Iranian-made drones appear to be running low, according to the latest assessments of European officials, who say their use against Ukraine has fallen significantly over the past 10 days.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US

  • Factbox-Russia's nuclear arsenal: how big and who controls it?

    President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests. What is Russia's nuclear arsenal, how big is it and who commands it? Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union's nuclear weapons, has the world's biggest store of nuclear warheads.

  • UPDATE 1-Belarus says Ukraine army groups massed at border, risking its security

    Belarus said on Tuesday that there was a significant grouping of Ukrainian troops massed near its border and warned that this posed a threat to its security. "At present, a significant grouping of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian-Ukrainian section of the state border," the defence ministry said in a post on Telegram. Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory as a launchpad for the invasion of Ukraine a year ago, and President Alexander Lukashenko said last week it was ready to do so again.

  • Australia, Philippines discuss joint South China Sea patrols

    The Philippines and Australia on Wednesday discussed pursuing joint patrols in the South China Sea, days after the Southeast Asian country held similar talks with the United States on the need to counter China's assertiveness in the strategic waterway. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles met with Philippine counterpart Carlito Galvez in Manila, something they said they plan to do yearly to deepen their security ties. "We did talk today about the possibility of exploring joint patrols and we will continue that work and we hope that comes to fruition soon," Marles said at a joint news conference.

  • Vladimir Putin blames West for starting war in Ukraine as he suspends participation in key nuclear treaty

    Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for starting the war in Ukraine and claimed Russia responded with force "in order to stop it". In a speech describing his aims as the first anniversary of the conflict nears, the Russian president said Ukraine was in talks with the West about weapons before Russia invaded its neighbour on 24 February last year. Mr Putin also announced that Russia was suspending its participation in a key nuclear treaty with the US which limits the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals.

  • Russia's hypersonic-missile ship in SA for war games

    STORY: This is Russia's flagship frigate, equipped with new generation hypersonic missiles, arriving in South Africa's Richards Bay for joint naval exercises.That's according to Russia's defence ministry which released this footage on Wednesday (February 22).The ship, named "The Admiral Gorshkov of the Fleet of the Soviet Union," was arriving for the drills which include China and that South Africa calls "routine."However, the exercises have fueled domestic criticism and fears they could endanger relations with Western partners.South Africa says it is neutral on the conflict in Ukraine.Last year it abstained from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning Russia.The start of the exercises, off South Africa's eastern coast, coincides with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation."It also follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision, announced on Tuesday (February 21), to suspend its last major nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.The Gorshkov warship carries the Zircon missiles which have a range of 560 miles.They can travel at several times the speed of sound, making them difficult to defend against. Putin has described them as "unstoppable."

  • Russia plans to annex Belarus by 2030, leaked document reveals

    Russia and Belarus will share a single currency, taxation system and military by the end of the decade, according to annexation papers drawn up by the Kremlin.