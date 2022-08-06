Pentagon denies plea to help with migrant buses to Washington

·3 min read
Joanna, a migrant from Central America, carries her son
Migrants arrive in Washington DC after long bus journeys from Texas

The Pentagon has rejected a request from Washington DC's mayor for help in dealing with thousands of undocumented migrants who have been transported to the city from border states.

Arizona and Texas say the buses are being routed to the US capital and New York City to spread out the burden of unprecedented migration.

New York officials accuse them of using "human beings as political pawns".

Migration across the US-Mexico border has surged to record levels.

Conservatives have slammed the immigration policies of US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, including his efforts to lift a pandemic-related order that has kept out most asylum seekers.

On Friday it emerged that the US Department of Defense has rejected Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's request for National Guard troops to help process the migrants.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the troops' "readiness" might be affected if they were diverted to assist with the reception of migrants to the city, a US defence official told Reuters news agency.

In a news conference on Friday, Mayor Bowser, a Democrat, said the city would resubmit "a more specified request for help", and continue to work towards converting the DC Armory or nearby military bases into migrant processing centres.

The mayor said migrants were being "tricked" into making the journey, calling their arrival a "crisis" for the city.

She accused the Republican governors of Arizona and Texas of "cruel political gamesmanship" and said they had "decided to use desperate people to score political points".

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he had started to send buses carrying migrants to New York City. He has already sent at least 5,200 migrants to Washington since April.

About 50 migrants from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras and Venezuela alighted in midtown Manhattan at Port Authority Bus Terminal.

They included a family of four from Colombia, who ended up at a homeless centre in the Bronx. One of them, mother-of-two Leidy, told Reuters: "It's a little easier to enter the country now. Before it was very hard to come here with children."

Governor Abbott said President Biden's "refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies" had forced Texas to "take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe".

He said that New York and Washington DC were ideal destinations as self-proclaimed sanctuary cities - Democratic-led jurisdictions around the US that limit their co-operation with federal immigration law enforcement.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, also a Republican, has already sent around 1,000 migrants to Washington DC. The governors say the journeys are voluntary, and are an effort to help reunite families in the US.

On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the bus trips "shameful" and a waste of taxpayers' dollars.

Officials have declined to specify the financial cost of the bus journeys. In June, a Texas TV network put the costs at about $1,400 (£1,150) per traveller.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Photos: Dodgers honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully in pregame ceremony

    The Dodgers paid tribute to the life of legendary team broadcaster Vin Scully before Friday's game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

  • Kenya’s election wrestling match: Dynasties v Hustlers

    As the president backs his ex-rival in elections, his deputy says he is fighting dynastic rule.

  • Conservatives Join Trump in Siding With Russia After Brittney Griner Guilty Verdict

    The WNBA star was sentenced to nearly a decade in Russia prison for smuggling narcotics after being caught with less than a gram of cannabis oil. Right-wing commentators are gloating

  • Taiwan condemns 'evil neighbour' China after missiles fired during military drills

    Taiwan's premier has condemned China as the "evil neighbour next door" after its military began live firing drills around the island. Su Tseng-chang told reporters in the capital Taipei he believed China was arbitrarily destroying the Taiwan Strait - the world's most frequently used waterway - with its military exercises, and its actions were being condemned by other neighbouring countries and the wider world. Japan says it was forced to protest to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone.

  • War in Ukraine can't be ended by ignoring Russia - Erdogan aide

    A top aide to Turkey's president said on Friday the international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, as Tayyip Erdogan headed to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting, less than three weeks since they held talks in Tehran, comes after Turkey helped broker a deal to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports which were blocked by Russia's invasion. Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said the agreement attested to the success of NATO member Turkey's efforts and the direct diplomacy between the two leaders, while criticising the role played by other countries.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. delays Minuteman III missile test over Taiwan tensions

    The Biden administration postponed a long-planned test of an Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan, national security spokesperson John Kirby told a briefing on Thursday. China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, a day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a trip to the self-ruled island.

  • No more Macron-Putin phone calls; France now rated 'unfriendly' by Moscow

    Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Vladimir Putin of Russia have not been in telephone contact for the past two months. A Kremlin spokesman said France is now considered an "unfriendly" country and discussions between the two leaders are "unnecessary".

  • Blinken Visits Philippines to Boost Alliance Amid China Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to bolster America’s alliance with the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a two-day visit to Manila as tensions between the US and China spike.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Ja

  • Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Allowed to Express' Her Feelings After Vivienne Calls Childhood 'Not Normal'

    "She's right to say that it wasn't a normal upbringing like all of her friends and it's okay," O'Donnell said in a video posted to TikTok Friday

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co