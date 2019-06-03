Penske hints at wildcard Supercars entry

While effectively ruling out a one-off entry at this year's Bathurst 1000, Story hinted that it's something that could happen at some point before the end of the 2020 season.

It would likely be run by US-based Penske staff, much like Marcos Ambrose's sensational Supercars comeback drive at the final round of the 2014 season, and driven by someone from Penske's overseas pool of drivers.

"Certainly not this year, [but] I wouldn't rule anything out," Story told The Loud Pedal podcast.

"A wildcard is probably on the horizon for us at some point in the next 18 months if it makes sense for us, if it doesn't distract from our core programme. We're here to win races, and hopefully to win championships. If we do something like a wildcard programme, it can't distract from that.

"We don't necessarily have enough people here to run an extra entry on our own without importing some of our friends from Mooresville, North Carolina. Maybe it's similar to 2014 with the wildcard at Homebush with Marcos Ambrose.

"That was staffed by a number of guys who came out here from The States, and that was at the end of the NASCAR season and the IndyCar season, so it made sense.

"I think a wildcard on that basis does make sense at some point in the future."

Will Power is the obvious choice for a one-off Supercars start, the Aussie having made no secret of his desire to add to his Bathurst 1000 start with Larkham Motor Sport back in 2002 and subsequent Gold Coast outings with Ford Performance Racing in 2010 and 2012.

The Indy 500 winner went close to teaming up with Juan Pablo Montoya in a DJRTP wildcard at Bathurst back in 2015, and recently reiterated his plans to return to Mount Panorama in the future.