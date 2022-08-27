Pensioners face £85bn hit to retirement pots from surging inflation

inflation - TMG

Millions of pensioners face a £85bn hit to their incomes as payments from retirement pots fail to keep up with surging price rises.

Around 4.5 million people with a private sector pension will miss out on an average of £1,200 a year over the next two years because annual increases are capped well below double-digit inflation rates.

The average 66 year-old pensioner will miss out on £25,000 over a lifetime, according to XPS pensions group, with retirees in private sector defined benefit (DB) schemes losing £85bn of income in total.

The Bank of England believes inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), will hit 13.3pc in October as the average energy bill soars above £3,500. Inflation is also expected to remain in double digits well into 2023.

Final salary and career average pension pots in the private sector usually grow in line with inflation to reflect the rising cost of living.

But increases after retirement are typically capped at a maximum of 5pc each year, meaning the average pensioner will miss out on thousands of pounds.

By contrast, civil servants and other public sector workers with a final salary pension will be unaffected because there is no such cap on these schemes.

Experts said the caps could lead to calls for top-up payments to help with the rising cost of living. Rising interest rates and higher bond yields mean many schemes are on a better financial footing compared with the last decade.

However, XPS said only a “minority” of schemes would be able to afford top-up payments.

The consultancy, which administers defined benefit pension schemes for around a million people, also warned that people considering early retirement could lose even more because of how inflationary increases apply just before retirement.

Around 200,000 people working in the private sector who are part of a defined benefit scheme are due to retire over the next two years. History suggests a third of them will opt to retire before the state pension age of 66.

But XPS said a 60 year-old leaving work this year could miss out on £30,000 of income over their lifetime because their pension pots will not enjoy the double-digit uplift seen by those not yet claiming their pension.

“This impact could be felt by a member changing their retirement date by even one day, for example if they were to retire on December 31 2022 instead of Jan 1 2023,” it said.

Charlotte Jones, senior consultant, added: “With the cost of living rising daily, salaries not keeping pace and the need for cash in your pocket you can see why people may consider drawing their pension early. I’m sure most people would be shocked to learn that their pension could be dramatically impacted by shifting their retirement by just a few days, weeks or months. Not all members will be aware of the potential cost of early retirement."

Official data published this month suggest more people aged 65 and over are heading back to work in a bid to cushion the impact of the rise in the cost of living.

A record 173,000 people in this age group entered employment in the three months to June, the Office for National Statistics said.

Rising interest rates means scheme funding levels have improved by £300bn alone in 2022. Most are now 100pc funded on a long-term basis. By contrast, the majority of public sector pensions are unfunded, with payments drawn from current worker contributions and other taxpayers.