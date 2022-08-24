Pensioners to be £800 worse off next year even after £1,000 pay rise

pound coin crumble

Retirees will have their income cut by more than £800 next April in real terms, even if the state pension rises by £1,000.

Pensioners are on track to receive a record state pension increase under the triple lock next year after inflation hit 10.1pc last month.

However, price rises are now expected to almost double to 18.6pc by next year, according to analysis published by banking firm Citigroup this week.

It means more than 12 million pensioners are in for a real terms income cut as the state pension rise will fall far short of inflation for the second year in a row. Each year the state pension rises under the “triple lock” by the highest of wage growth, the previous September’s inflation or 2.5pc.

Price rises are widely expected to remain at the double digit mark in the coming months before shooting higher by next April as energy bills skyrocket. The average household energy bill is expected to hit £3,717 a-year in October, before rising to £4,567 in January 2023 and £5,816 in April, according to Citigroup.

If inflation remains at the current 10.1pc level in September, the new state pension will rise by nearly £1,000 next year. However, over-66s would need a boost of £1,827 to be able to maintain the same standard of living.

The new state pension is on track to increase by £18.70 a week, from £185.15 to £203.85. The basic state pension, which is paid to those who reached state pension age before 2016, would increase from £141.85 to £156.20.

This will deliver a second blow to British pensioners, who have seen their incomes fall by £673.95 in real terms this year. Inflation has risen more than three times faster than the state pension in 2022.

The triple lock was suspended this April and pensions only rose by 3.1pc last month after the Government ignored abnormal 8.1pc wage growth figures that were impacted by furlough. The controversial decision left over-66s £15,700 poorer over an average retirement.

Steven Cameron, of pensions group Aegon, said pensioners would now have to wait an extra year for their inflation-beating increase to come.

“This is an ongoing problem with the state pension because by the time it increases in April, the inflation figure used is seven months out of date. There is a constant time lag,” he said.

This means that in times of rising inflation, pensioners will miss out on the full increase. However, when the rate of price rises starts to slow, they could be in for an above inflation increase. The September figure for inflation could be far higher than the following April’s when the cost of living crisis eases.