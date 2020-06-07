Pensioner left heartbroken after only photo from Second World War wedding stolen in burglary

Burglars took the sentimental photo from the pensioner's home in the Stockton Grove area of Lillington, Warwickshire. (Picture: SWNS)

A pensioner in her 90s has been left heartbroken after the only photograph of her wartime wedding was stolen by burglars.

The photograph, taken on the woman’s special day during the Second World War, was in a purse stolen when burglars raided her home overnight on Saturday, May 30.

The treasured photo was among several items of “great sentimental value” that were taken, including a handwritten note and a picture of a woman in an RAF uniform, Warwickshire Police said.

The photograph was taken on the victim's wedding day during World War Two. (Picture: SWNS)

Police said the burglary at the woman’s home in the Stockton Grove area of Lillington, Warwickshire, happened some time between 11pm on Saturday, May 30 and 6.45am the following morning.

The purse is described as a medium sized black women’s purse with two zip compartments, which also contained cash and cards.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen or located the purse and/or any of the items inside that are described above.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could help with enquiries.”