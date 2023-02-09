Pensioner knocked unconscious after ‘shocking’ unprovoked attack in Croydon

Police released this image of a man they want to speak to (Met Police)

An elderly man walking with his wife was left unconscious after being punched by a random stranger in “a shocking assault” in Croydon.

The victim, 75, has been left with physical and mental trauma following the “shocking” attack in Whitehorse Road on January 23.

The victim was knocked unconscious as a result of the blow from the attacker who police are trying to identify.

An investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made.

DC Matthew Southwold, the investigating officer, said: “This was a shocking assault on a 75-year-old man that was completely unprovoked.

“The victim has been left with both physical and psychological trauma from this incident and we need to identify and arrest the man responsible as soon as we can.

If you recognise the man pictured, please call police on 101, quoting CAD 3981/23Jan. Information can be given to Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.