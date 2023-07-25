Pensioner injured after woman falls from shopping centre balcony in Bromley

A woman in her 20s has fallen from a shopping centre balcony, landing on a pensioner below.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to the scene at The Glades in Bromley on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the Met said the woman fell from a height and is now being treated at a south London hospital where her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A woman in her 80s who suffered injuries as a result of the fall was treated at the scene.

The London Ambulance Service sent a paramedic in a fast response car and three ambulance crews to the scene - with the first arriving in three minutes.

A trauma team from London's Air Ambulance, consisting of a paramedic and a doctor in a car, were also dispatched.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.