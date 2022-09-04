Pensioner arrested after village high street altercation leaves one dead

Officers responded to reports of a man unconscious on Sunday - Eddie Mitchell

A pensioner was arrested on suspicion of murder in a small Sussex town on Sunday.

The 68-year-old was arrested by Sussex Police after a 49-year-old man was found unconscious on High Street, Storrington in West Sussex.

Officers were called at 10.05am on Sunday, September 4 and the unconscious man was pronounced dead.

Residents claimed two men had been arguing over a dog, but police have not confirmed this detail or if it is related to the incident.

The deceased man has not yet been named and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

Heightened police presence in area

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“There is a heightened police presence, including forensic officers, in the area.

“It is likely the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

"Members of the deceased man’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community.”

Police initially reported the arrested man was 78-years-old, but it was later stated he is 68-years-old.

Sections of the town have been cordoned off by police while officers, including forensics, remained present at the scene on Sunday night. A police tent was also spotted in the town centre.

Police said the road is likely to be closed for several hours while the investigation is ongoing.

Storrington is a small town in the Horsham District of West Sussex. The picturesque rural town lies on the northern tip of the South Downs.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, whose constituency includes Storrington, tweeted:

As the local Member of Parliament, I am in touch with @sussex_police about the incident. They are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing and being overseen at the most senior levels. Important they are allowed to quickly establish the facts. https://t.co/gSwvLskNKR — Andrew Griffith MP (@griffitha) September 4, 2022

He told The Telegraph: “This is obviously a tragic incident and I can understand the whole community is concerned. It is important that the police pursue their investigation rapidly."

Anyone with any information that could help police with their investigation is asked to report it via 101 or online referencing Operation Kingscross.



Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.