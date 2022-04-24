Pensioner, in 80s, killed in Brixton motorcycle crash

Barney Davis
·1 min read
Acre Lane has been closed (TfL)
Acre Lane has been closed (TfL)

A pensioner has been killed after being struck by a motorcycle in Brixton’s Acre Lane.

The victim, a man in his 80s, died at the scene after the collision at 3.45pm.

Police said the motorcycle rider has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and urged witnesses to come forward.

Lambeth MPS tweeted: “We’re at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian at 15.45hrs in Acre Lane, SW2.

“The pedestrian, aged in his 80s, has sadly died.

“Motorcyclist arrested on suspicion of drug driving. “

Any witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 4569/24apr.

