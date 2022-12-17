PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) shareholders have endured a 60% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 60% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on PensionBee Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 31% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, PensionBee Group increased its revenue by 72%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 60% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling PensionBee Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We doubt PensionBee Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 60% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 5.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 31%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PensionBee Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - PensionBee Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

