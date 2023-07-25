Pension funds not taking enough risk will face ‘robust’ action, new regulator warns

Nausicaa Delfas took over as chief executive of The Pensions Regulator in March this year - Jonathan Goldberg/Shutterstock

Pension funds failing to take enough risk with savers’ money will face “robust” action, the new head of the regulator has warned.

Nausicaa Delfas, the chief executive of The Pensions Regulator, said pension trustees for defined contribution schemes must consider more complex investments for their savers.

And if they fail to do so, they should wind up or consolidate, she said in an interview with the Financial Times.

It comes as the Chancellor is pushing pension funds to invest in British start-ups and private equity to encourage growth and boost returns for savers.

Ms Delfas, who joined the regulator in March, said: “Trustees have a duty to savers to act in their best interests. That means properly considering the full range of investment options.

“We believe that bigger schemes, with that greater scale and expertise, can deliver greater outcomes…Trustees not doing what we expect can expect us to intervene more robustly, and be more assertive around the need to consolidate if they fail to improve or if they are not meeting regulatory requirements.”

Ms Delfas added that the regulator intended to “fully use” its powers. The watchdog can ban trustees considered “unfit” for the role, as well as appoint new trustees in order for schemes to be run effectively.

This month Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a raft of pension reforms, including a voluntary “compact” among Britain’s biggest pension funds to invest 5pc of their assets in start-ups and private equity.

Mr Hunt said in a speech to City bosses that the reforms would unlock an additional £75bn of financing for growth by 2030, in a move he hoped would address “the shortage of scale up capital holding back so many of our most promising companies.”

Ms Delfas said: “We expect that those schemes that have the scale and expertise are able to invest in a diverse range of assets.”

She added that “productive finance”, such as illiquid investments, start-ups and growth assets, had a role in a diversified portfolio.

“Clearly, some of the more sophisticated investments cost more, but our view is that even now, even within schemes are not actually using the full range of costs (available to them).”

The Treasury claimed its package of reforms could boost pension incomes by more than £1,000 extra per year, however internal modelling has shown that the very high fees charged by private equity firms could erase returns for savers.

However Ms Delfas defended the move, adding. “This is a voluntary agreement by the parties and it shows the intent to look at a diverse portfolio of assets,” she told the FT.

“We expect DC trustees to look at whether or not they are competent to conduct these kinds of [illiquid] investments and when not, then they should really look to consolidate their scheme or wind it up.”

Tom Selby, of the broker AJ Bell, said Ms Delfas’ language could risk trustees feeling pressured into looking at riskier, more expensive investments.

“There is nothing wrong with the regulator saying that trustees need to make sure they are looking at investments that could improve returns,” he said.

“But the danger is that if the Government and regulator ramps up this rhetoric too much, trustees may feel pushed into investing in a way that they are not comfortable with, and there is no guarantee that these assets will help pensions to grow.”

Ms Delfas was previously an executive director at the Financial Conduct Authority, the City watchdog, and was formerly the interim head of the Financial Ombudsman Service.