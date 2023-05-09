Who is eligible for pension credit? Pensioners urged to check eligibility

Pension Credit is a benefit specifically offered to pensioners on low income (PA Archive)

Low-income pensioners are being urged to check their pension credit eligibility ahead of the looming deadline to apply for the payment.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast last week, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis said there were one million state pensioners in the UK who were eligible for the special benefit but don’t claim it, which he called an “absolute tragedy”.

The deadline to apply for pension credit is Friday, May 19, 2023. But, what exactly is pension credit, who is eligible for it, and how can you apply?

What is pension credit?

Pension credit is a benefit that gives those over the state pension age and on a low-income extra help with their living costs.

It tops up pensioners’ weekly income to £201.05 if they are single. And, if they are not, it makes the couple’s weekly income add up to £306.85.

Some might be given more money if they have other responsibilities and costs. For instance, those with a severe disability can get an extra £76.40 a week, and those who care for another adult may be given an extra £42.75 a week.

Similarly, if you are responsible for children or young people, you can get an additional £61.88 per week. This will be increased to £72.31 per week for the first child if they were born before April 6, 2017. If the child or young person you’re responsible for is disabled, you will be given £33.67 a week or £104.86 per week depending on other circumstances.

The Government might also give you more money to cover housing costs.

'Do not stall, just call.'@MartinSLewis explains the importance of checking your eligibility for pension credit.



The deadline to apply for pension credit is Friday 19th May. pic.twitter.com/ypPBkneNHo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 3, 2023

Who is eligible for pension credit?

To be eligible, the applicant needs to live in England, Scotland, or Wales, and be of state pension age.

If you have a partner, you have to include them in your application, too. And, to be eligible, either they must also be of state pension age or one of you must be on Housing Benefits for people over the state pension age.

The Government will then study your weekly income to see if it needs topping up to meet £201.05 for single people and £306.85 for couples. Even if your income surpasses this, you may be eligible for pension credit if you have a disability, you’re a carer, you have housing costs, or you have savings.

If your savings are £10,000 or less, then this will not impact your pension credit. But every £500 over £10,000 will count as £1 income per week.

How to apply for Pension Credit

You can apply for pension credit up to four months before you reach state pension age.

All you’ll need to do is provide your, and if applicable your partner’s, National Insurance number, income, savings, investments, and bank account details. You can apply online, by phone (0800 99 1234), or by post to: The Pension Service 8, Post Handling Site B, Wolverhampton, WV99 1AN.

If you disagree with the Government’s decision, then you can challenge it via mandatory reconsideration.

If you need help with your application, voluntary organisations such as Citizens’ Advice and Age UK can offer you support.

For more information, visit the Government website.