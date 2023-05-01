PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 26th of May. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is around the industry average.

View our latest analysis for PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, PennyMac Financial Services was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

PennyMac Financial Services Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from $0.48 total annually to $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. PennyMac Financial Services has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. PennyMac Financial Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.0% per year over the past five years. PennyMac Financial Services definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On PennyMac Financial Services' Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that PennyMac Financial Services has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for PennyMac Financial Services that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here