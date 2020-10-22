Penny per barrel property tax at Saint John crude oil terminal raises questions

The expansion of a crude oil and refined petroleum tank farm and marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C., that is being promoted to residents on the promise of $13 million in annual municipal property taxes highlights major differences in how Canadian cities benefit from their oil industry infrastructure.

In Saint John, a similar sized crude oil facility at Canaport pays less than $1 million in annual municipal property tax, one of the reasons the city wants more say over how local properties are assessed and taxed.

"Why aren't we seeing the same thing here? Why such a difference," said former Saint John city councillor and MLA Gerry Lowe, a long time advocate of higher industrial property taxes

Although it is on the other side of the country, the expansion of the marine oil terminal in British Columbia has a connection to New Brunswick

Earlier this summer a tanker at the existing Burnaby oil terminal loaded up on western Canadian crude and sailed 11,900 kilometres through the Panama Canal to Saint John, where it delivered the cargo to Irving Oil.

It was heralded by the oil industry as an important national moment and the expansion of the Burnaby facility has been promoted as a feasible way to move more western Canadian oil to New Brunswick.

"From the BC Coast to the Bay of Fundy, our shipment of western Canadian crude has arrived in Saint John, NB and unloaded at Irving Canaport," Irving Oil tweeted in July about the Burnaby shipment, "We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone as we work to bring more Canadian energy home to #NB."

Trans Mountain

The crude oil marine terminal in Burnaby is owned by the federal crown corporation Trans Mountain and includes a 76 hectare onshore tank farm with a 1.7 million barrel capacity. A coastal loading facility for tankers on Burrard Inlet, about three kilometres away is connected to the tank farm by pipeline.

Trans Mountain is building an expanded interprovincial pipeline to more than double the amount of crude oil it transports from Alberta to British Columbia and its plan is to increase the Burnaby tank farm to 5.8 million barrels of storage by 2022 and rebuild the marine terminal to handle multiple ships at a time.

View photos (Irving Oil / Twitter) More

The two Burnaby facilities are already valued for property taxes by BC Assessment to be worth $259.5 million but that will grow substantially following the redevelopment, according to the company

"Trans Mountain's major storage, distribution and marine shipping facilities are located in Burnaby, paying the city more than $7 million a year in property taxes," it explains in materials promoting the project.

"Expansion of Trans Mountain facilities in Burnaby would boost Trans Mountain's property taxes to $13 million per year."

Room for change

Lowe believes Canadian cities like Burnaby that receive substantially more revenue than Saint John from similar industrial operations prove there is room for taxation changes in New Brunswick

"Why can't we even be somewhere in the same vicinity for the money that they're getting out there? That would make (Saint John) completely prime to live in. It would make it so much more to want to live in the city when industry is paying that kind of taxes," said Lowe

Story continues