Penny Mordaunt fought to the bitter end, but Rishi Sunak was the last man standing

Daniel Martin
·8 min read
Rishi Sunak with members of the 1922 Committee after being elected as leader of the Conservative Party - Stefan Rousseau/PA
Boris Johnson’s statement late on Sunday night, in which he announced he was pulling out of the Tory leadership race, took his supporters in the Commons completely by surprise.

Some of those who had put their reputations on the line by backing Mr Johnson were angry. Others were just bewildered: James Duddridge tweeted simply:

To his opponents, however, the former premier’s withdrawal represented a huge boost, changing the whole dynamic of the contest.

For the Rishi Sunak camp, it made his chances of victory seem much more likely.

And for the Penny Mordaunt team, it opened up the possibility that they could grab a decent chunk of Mr Johnson’s supporters to gain them the nominations they needed to push the contest to a vote of the members.

In his statement, Mr Johnson had told Tories there was a “very good chance” he could have won had the membership had its say.

He also claimed he had gathered the support of at least 102 MPs, although he declined to make the names public.

These claims were rubbished by the Sunak camp. One insider said the numbers simply did not add up.

Of the 100 or so undeclared Tory MPs, almost three-quarters were realistically never going to vote for Mr Johnson - either because they were known opponents or had to remain independent. That left 27.

To cross the 100-MP threshold, he would have had to have needed to get 26 of those wavering 27 Tory MPs. “Statistically, that is maybe just about possible. But realistically who gets that conversion rate? No one does,” said the source.

Penny Mordaunt battled to get 100 nominations, but ran out of time
As Westminster awoke to another dramatic day, the Mordaunt team was feeling confident that they could attract just enough Johnson supporters to get them over the 100 MP threshold.

They believed that if she got the chance to put her case to the members, she would be in with a fighting chance.

The problem was that, as things stood in the morning, Ms Mordaunt had the public support of just 26 MPs - far behind Mr Sunak’s tally of 145.

Damian Green, the former de facto deputy prime minister, was upbeat.

“We are confident that Penny will get above the 100 mark,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Penny's numbers I know are well above the published figure already - even without any of Boris's supporters.”

What she needed to give her campaign a boost was a public declaration from a prominent Johnson supporter.

With hours to go before the deadline, members of her team - led by Andrea Leadsom, the former Cabinet minister - furiously bashed the phones to persuade Johnson backers to defect to the Mordaunt camp.

But despite these frantic efforts, support never materialised. What transpired instead was a rush to back Mr Sunak.

First to go over the top at 8.40am was Priti Patel, the former home secretary.

She had come out for Mr Johnson at the weekend, but now she was tweeting:

An hour later came an endorsement for Mr Sunak from Sir Robert Buckland, the Welsh Secretary:

Sir Robert must have been kicking himself. Back in July, he originally came out for Mr Sunak, but during the campaign he changed his mind and transferred his support to Ms Truss.

Now, the turncoat was back to supporting Mr Sunak, perhaps in the hope of keeping his Cabinet position.

Next to change tack was Simon Clarke, the Business Secretary. He had supported Ms Truss, then Mr Johnson. Now he tweeted:

Despite these setbacks, Team Mordaunt refused to give up, insisting the Commons leader was "getting the numbers and she’s in it to win it”.

Even if high-profile Johnson backers in the Cabinet were not playing ball, the Mordaunt camp were hopeful that members of the European Research Group, meeting in a Westminster committee room at 10.30am, would throw their weight behind her.

But members of the Eurosceptic Right-wing group, which had been expected to back Mr Johnson, were unable to come to a decision. At the end of the inconclusive 90-minute meeting, Mark Francois, the chairman, had to admit they had been unable to collectively endorse either Mr Sunak or Ms Mordaunt.

And one of its most high-profile members, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, came out just minutes later to back the former chancellor, saying:

But perhaps the biggest blow for Ms Mordaunt was yet to come.

One of her most prominent supporters was George Freeman. He was a key member of her inner circle, and the author of much of her policy agenda.

But around lunchtime, rumours began to circulate that he was going soft on her - and that he was privately urging her to pull out to give Mr Sunak a clean run at the job.

At 12.45pm, he tweeted that he had transferred his backing from her to him:

And yet supporters of Ms Mordaunt still insisted she would not be throwing in the towel. With just an hour to go before nominations closed, her aides went round the lobby corridor in Westminster - where political journalists have their offices - to brief that she was closing in on the target of 100.

At various points, they said she was on 90 MPs, then 95, then 97. But the clock was ticking, and it became clear that Mr Freeman’s intervention had been pivotal.

At two minutes to the 2pm deadline, she tweeted out her concession:

As one Westminster wag said, the Penny had dropped.

MPs gathered in Committee Room 14 to hear the result, although Ms Mordaunt’s concession meant it was now known - stealing the thunder of Sir Graham Brady, who was due to announce it.

“Good afternoon, as returning officer in the leadership election I can confirm that we have received one valid nomination,” said the chairman of the 1922 committee. “Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative Party.”

And then a strange thing happened - journalists were removed from the committee room before Mr Sunak arrived to address MPs. It meant the incoming prime minister’s first comments would be made entirely behind closed doors. Sky News was reduced to filming a window outside.

As Ms Mordaunt arrived, she told journalists standing in the corridor: “I’m good, I’m going to support the new PM.” After she went in, the sound of loud desk banging came from behind the thick wooden doors of the committee room.

Soon afterwards, the victor arrived - walking down the corridor flanked by some of his most loyal supporters, including Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury select committee, and his former ministerial aide Claire Courtinho.

The incoming prime minister was greeted by enthusiastic desk-banging as he entered the room, where he delivered a plea for the party to unite or die.

Next stop was a visit to Tory headquarters, where he was greeted by jubilant supporters.

Among them was Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, who stood at the front of the group welcoming the new leader. He faced much mockery on social media as it appeared he was blanked by Mr Sunak.

Once inside, Mr Sunak delivered his first televised speech to the nation as its new leader. Perhaps he was tired - the stress of the previous few days having been too much to him.

But his performance was strangely robotic. At 84 seconds, his victory oration was shorter even than Ms Truss’s 89-second resignation speech.

To make things worse, he lingered uncomfortably at the lectern after he had finished, giving the impression he believed the speech was being pre-recorded rather than going out live.

During the leadership campaign, some of Mr Sunak’s detractors had claimed he could not gain the affection of the public because he is too slick.

Perhaps this lacklustre speech was designed to kill off this criticism. But it will have reminded many Tory members why it was they had supported the charismatic Boris Johnson to the end.

