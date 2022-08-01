Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss in bitter blow for Rishi Sunak

(Getty Images)

Penny Mordaunt has announced her backing for Liz Truss in a bitter blow for Rishi Sunak’s leadership hopes.

Speaking before Ms Truss took to the stage for a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Mordaunt said the Foreign Secretary was the “hope candidate” who “knows what she believes in”.

Ms Mordaunt finished third in the Tory leadership contest, narrowly losing out to Ms Truss.

She told Tory members that the party needed a leader who could “clobber their opponents” and who “embodies the vision and values the British public voted for in 2016 and 2019”.

Ms Mordaunt added: “I came third in this contest. I owe it to all of you to be a signpost, not a weathervane. So, I’ve made my choice. And I know it’s difficult, because I like both candidates.

“They are both good Conservatives who love their country. And they’ve both done what they thought was right for the right reasons.”

Tory members cheered the announcement, with Ms Mordaunt adding: “Her graft, her authenticity, her determination, her ambition for this country, her consistency and sense of duty - she knows what she believes in, and her resolve to stand up against tyranny and fight for freedom.

“That’s what our country stands for and that’s why I know with her we can win.”

Ms Truss told members that she would channel the spirit of the Lionesses, who won the Euro 2022 competition on Sunday night. She said they had “fought bravely against the odds and delivered a massive victory against the odds” and vowed to do the same as party leader.

The Foreign Secretary declared she would “win back Tiverton and Honiton”, which the Lib Dems secured at a by-election after Neil Parish resigned after admitting he had watched pornography twice on his phone in Parliament.

Ms Truss ran through her policies and acknowledged the “difficult times” facing the country, adding: “Now is not the time for business as usual, now we have to be bold, we need a plan for growth, and that is what I will do.”