Penny Hardaway gets no suspension in NCAA probe & the ever-shifting CFP expansion schedule

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·1 min read

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to discuss the biggest college football headlines going into Week 5. Starting off, Geoff Collins was fired from Georgia Tech leaving their program in need of a replacement; who are the likely candidates? The CFP expansion committee is meeting to determine the key dates for the imminent 12 team playoff. The IARP has finally ruled on the Penny Hardaway case at Memphis, leaving the Tigers coach with no suspension and no postseason ban. Outside of the NCAA, the guys discuss Magnus Carlsen becoming the Nick Saban of the chess world and Pusha T's release of a new McDonald’s diss track.

3:00 Geoff Collins fired by Georgia Tech

12:48 CFP expansion meetings

24:00 The impact of Week 0 starting earlier

38:40 Urban Meyer at Iowa this Saturday

41:10 The IARP makes a ruling on Penny Hardaway & Memphis

50:40 Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann saga continues

57:17 Pusha T McDonald’s diss track

Georgia Tech&#39;s Geoff Collins on the field vs Ole Miss Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
