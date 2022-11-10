Pennsylvania voters re-elect Democrat state representative - even though he died last month

It was too late to get Tony DeLuca's name taken off the ballot in Pittsburgh - AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died of cancer last month was re-elected by a huge margin, as it was too late to take his name off the ballot papers.

Tony DeLuca, a Democrat who represented a Pittsburgh suburb in the lower house of the state legislature, died of lymphoma on October 9 at the age of 85.

Mr DeLuca represented the 32nd legislative district of Pennsylvania for 39 years, and served as the Democratic chairman of the House insurance committee for the last 20 years.

He was an outspoken advocate for cancer awareness and increased funding for local cancer research, spurred on by his two previous battles with lymphoma and his late wife’s diagnosis with breast cancer, the Guardian reported.

It was too late to get his name taken off the ballot in Tuesday's nationwide US legislative elections, and the results showed that he retained his seat with 86 percent of the votes in his race, with 98 percent of the ballots counted.

While we're incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters to continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/CfLnSCuvK9 — PA House Dems (@PAHDCC) November 9, 2022

His opponent, Green candidate Queonia “Zarah” Livingston won 14 per cent of the vote.

"While we're incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by reelecting him posthumously," the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said.

A special election will now be held to decide who gets his seat, but Ms Livingston was not happy.

“Voting “safe” means because people in my district decided to vote for the guy that is now deceased; to honour his legacy,” she tweeted.

“We now have no one in our district to represent us at all until the special election is over. I would love for someone to tell me how this is better??”