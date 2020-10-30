The GOP Is Doing Whatever It Can To Stop The Vote In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania helped Donald Trump win his election four years after it helped Barack Obama to a second term. Now that the swing state is leaning back toward the Democrats, the Republican party is doing everything in its power to thwart voters, in an effort to eke out another victory for Trump.

As of Friday, Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads Trump by five to six points in Pennsylvania, depending on the poll aggregator. Biden has maintained a comfortable lead over Trump throughout the weeks leading up to the election, and it is widely thought he will win the popular vote. Of course, Americans do not directly choose their next president ― the Electoral College does, and Pennsylvania’s 20 presidential electors represent a top prize for both parties because it can be hard to predict which way voters may send them.

With a series of lawsuits, Republicans are attempting to tip the scales in Trump’s favor by targeting the unprecedented number of Americans choosing to vote by mail — a pool of voters that will likely skew Democratic.

It’s a battle that has turned particularly heated in Pennsylvania. The state presently has a Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, but a Republican-controlled legislature that could exert outsized influence on the results if they are not certified by early December.

Here’s what’s going on.

By law, Pennsylvania officials can’t start counting votes until Election Day. This makes Democrats nervous.

Pennsylvania is not the only state with hands tied from counting ballots until Nov. 3, but election leaders in many other areas of the country are trying to do as much advance prep as they can ― even if it’s just opening the envelopes and flattening the ballots for easier scanning. Pennsylvania Democrats tried to take that simple step but were blocked by Republican legislators.

Statewide, 3 million Pennsylvanians requested a mail-in ballot this year, roughly double the number cast by mail in 2016. It is simply going to take more time to tally the votes this year because processing mail-in ballots takes longer.

Bob Harvie, a Democratic county commissioner in Bucks County, told The New Yorker how frustrating it was to count primary ballots earlier this year.

“What took us the longest was to open the envelope, then open the secrecy envelope, then flatten the ballot as much as we could before it was counted. It was an endless process,” Harvie said.

That could pose a problem for Democrats. One fear, which was amplified by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh earlier this week, is that Trump and his supporters are going to cast heavy doubt on the election results the longer they take to arrive. Trump has already been doing his best to spread the idea that voting by mail invites rampant fraud, which has no basis in the reality of American elections, and is pushing to declare a winner on election night.

The next president, however, will almost certainly not be known for at least a day or two afterward because each state has its own way of processing results. Some states allow votes to be counted if they are received days or weeks after Nov. 3 ― so long as they were postmarked by a certain time. Nationwide, voters could appear to favor Republicans earlier on, only to shift toward Democrats as more mail-in ballots are counted across the states.

Pennsylvania Democrats have secured a three-day leeway period for counting votes, and they were handed a slight win this week when the Supreme Court told Republicans they could not speed up their case against that expanded tallying period. Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar has said she expects “the overwhelming majority” of Pennsylvania votes to be counted by Nov. 6.

Pennsylvania ballots need to be returned in a very specific way or risk being tossed out.

Mail-in ballots across the state are sent in two envelopes: one outer one with the voter’s name and address, and one inner “security” envelope. In theory, the inner envelope allows election officials to check to see whether a person has already voted without seeing who they voted for. A ballot is therefore considered “naked” without the inner envelope and can be tossed out, according to a late September ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Democrats scored a win last week, however, on the issue of ballot signatures. The state supreme court ruled unanimously that ballots may not be disqualified if a voter’s signature looks different than the one on their registration form.