Pennsylvania postal worker denies recanting fraud claim

A U.S. Postal Service employee in Erie, Pennsylvania, who made claims last week that his superiors were back-dating ballots that were sent after Election Day, recanted his statements in interviews with investigators, according to reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Washington Post reported that Richard Hopkins admitted to fabricating the allegations while being interviewed by Postal Service investigators in recent days. The Post cited three people briefed on the investigation and a statement on Twitter from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

But hours later, in a video retweeted by President Donald Trump, Hopkins denied he had recanted his allegations, stating that "I'm here to say I did not recant my statements. That did not happen. That is not what happened."

The video in just a few hours had received more than 1.3 million views.

Hopkins' allegations, though, were already beginning to fall apart before news broke that he had recanted his statement.

The Erie Times-News on Tuesday morning reviewed 129 mail-in ballot envelopes that were postmarked Nov. 3 but arrived at the Erie County Board of Elections after Election Day.

Of those 129 ballots, only two postmarked Nov. 3 were processed through the Erie facility, the Times-News discovered in its review, which was conducted in the presence of Erie County Board of Elections Chairman Carl Anderson and others.

A bulk of the ballots were processed at various locations across the state and the country, from places as far west as Tacoma, Washington, and as far south as Florida. Most were postmarked in Pittsburgh. The voters are registered in Erie County but likely are out of the area for work, college, or travel, Anderson said.

The courts have ordered that all late-arriving mail-in ballots be segregated. On Monday, they also ordered that the ballots not be included in any Pennsylvania county's overall tally. The Erie County Board of Elections will remove those ballots from its count either Tuesday or in the coming days.

Vote totals are unofficial. Though counties were supposed to finalize their vote totals by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Pennsylvania's Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions Jonathan Marks extended the counting to accommodate elections observers who are monitoring the process. Erie County completed its final, unofficial count Tuesday evening.

The allegations

The allegation that employees at the Erie Postal Service facility were "back-dating" mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day was made by Hopkins, 32, last week. The claims came as Trump and his supporters have filed a slew of lawsuits and made numerous public, but yet-to-be-proved claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states.

Hopkins initially told the conservative activist group Project Veritas that he and other carriers were instructed by Postmaster Robert Weisenbach to bring him all ballots that they picked up after Election Day.

Hopkins also claimed to overhear Weisenbach tell another supervisor that he, Weisenbach, was back-dating ballots "to make it appear as though the ballots had been collected on Nov. 3, 2020, despite them in fact being collected on November 4 and possibly later," according to an affidavit circulated by the group and purportedly signed by Hopkins. Hopkins initially said "all but one" of the ballots received Nov. 4 had been back-dated to Nov. 3.

On Nov. 5, Hopkins said he "overheard Weisenbach tell (another supervisor) that they 'messed up yesterday' – Nov. 4, 2020 – by accidentally postmarking one ballot as having been collected Nov. 4, 2020 (when it had actually been collected)," the signed affidavit says.

