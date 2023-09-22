Pennsylvania jail where Danelo Cavalcante escaped will spend millions on security improvements

The Pennsylvania prison where convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante recently escaped from plans to spend up to $3.5 million on security improvements and to enclose its exercise yards in an effort to prevent future breakouts.

The Chester County Prison Board unanimously approved several security upgrades Wednesday, including plans to fully enclose eight exercise yards with walls and a roof at the facility, just southwest of Philadelphia. The project is expected to cost $2.5 million to $3.5 million and could take up to nine months to complete.

Among the other improvements proposed were additional installations of 50 to 75 security cameras, hiring more staff members to monitor the cameras and plans to change inmate uniforms to easily spot escape attempts. At the time of his escape, Cavalcante was wearing a white shirt, dark pants and white shoes.

Immediate short term measures were also suggested, including closing off the area above yard entrance doors and adding staff to directly supervise the yards.

Funding for the improvements will come from the county's remaining federal pandemic relief allotment.

The proposals follow community outrage after two inmates escaped from the prison over a three-month time span. On Aug. 31, Cavalcante used his hands and feet to "crab-walk" up a wall before climbing through razor wire to escape.

Cavalcante was able to elude law enforcement for two weeks, putting residents on edge as he roamed through parts of Chester County.

Facility redesign will address security risks

TranSystems, a Missouri-based engineering and design company hired for the redesign, said the enclosures for the yards will be a "permanent solution" to the security flaws that Cavalcante was able to exploit during his escape.

The company shared their observations of the conditions of the facility, noting that the layout was a security risk and was not sufficient enough to prevent escapes.

TranSystems said the prison lacks roofs and walls for its yards, and depended on guard towers and perimeter fences — which should be used as a "last means" of security. The company added that yards had climbable features and hidden corners.

The redesign plan calls for 18-foot-high masonry walls to replace the fencing around the yards, and the removal of shed roofs that could inmates could scale. The design will also block overhead sunlight into the yard and an LED lighting system will be implemented to mimic daylight.

According to TranSystems, the redesign will prevent any potential escapes and intercept contraband delivery by drones or other remote devices.

Improvement plans follow Cavalcante's escape

State records show that there have been three prison escapes from the Chester County facility since 2015. But Cavalcante's escape and the ensuing two-week manhunt brought national attention to the prison's leadership and security.

Cavalcante, 34, was sentenced to life in prison after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, to death in front of her children in 2021. He was also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil and officials said he killed Brandao to stop her from exposing him to the police.

Cavalcante was awaiting transfer to a state prison when he escaped. After a two-week search, which caused school closures and shelter-in-place orders, authorities were able to capture him on Sept. 13.

He was charged with escape after his capture and is now being held at a state prison outside Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell told residents the incident was "something we never expected to happen here in Chester County, a place where people move to be and feel safe."

The commissioner added that the prison board had concerns over the prison's leadership and operations about a year ago which prompted them to bring in a third-party to evaluate conditions at the prison. Maxwell noted that corrective actions were not undertaken by the prison's previous warden, who resigned prior to Cavalcante's escape.

"We want to find ways to earn your trust," Maxwell said. "It's going to take more than a day, more than a meeting today. It's going to take weeks and then months and then years without any incidents to earn the community's trust."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prison where Danelo Cavalcante escaped will spend millions on security