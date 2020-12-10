Pennsylvania files ferocious condemnation of Texas law suit to overturn election results
Officials in Pennsylvania have filed a ferocious condemnation of the Texas lawsuit in the Supreme Court that seeks to overturn election results in four key battleground states won by Joe Biden.
The filing describes the move by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and supported by Donald Trump, as using a “cacophony of bogus claims” in support of a “seditious abuse of the judicial process”, resting on “a surreal alternate reality”.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro writes: “Texas seeks to invalidate elections in four states for yielding results with which it disagrees. Its request for this Court to exercise its original jurisdiction and then anoint Texas's preferred candidate for president is legally indefensible and is an affront to principles of constitutional democracy."
Donald Trump lost the key states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The action by Texas and supported by 17 other states won by the president would invalidate millions of votes.
The filing also states: “Texas's effort to get this court to pick the next president has no basis in law or fact. The court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated.”
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also filed a legal brief with the Supreme Court on Thursday opposing the Texas lawsuit.
Mr Yost stated in his state’s brief that the court lacks the authority to order state legislatures in to appoint presidential electors as is desired by Texas.
“The relief that Texas seeks would undermine a foundational premise of our federalist system: the idea that the States are sovereigns, free to govern themselves,” Mr Yost wrote.
“The courts have no more business ordering the people’s representatives how to choose electors than they do ordering the People themselves how to choose their dinners," he added.
There is a difference between the two filings. The Ohio attorney general encourages the court to rule on whether changes to election laws made by the states to accommodate the realities of the coronavirus pandemic are constitutional or not.
“It is not unreasonable to wonder — and many millions of Americans do — whether those hastily implemented changes exposed the election systems to vulnerabilities,” Mr Yost wrote.
“It may prove difficult at this late date to fashion a remedy that does not create equal or greater harms,” he stated. “But there will be an election in 2024, another four years after that, and so on.”
More to follow...