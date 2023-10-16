Pennsylvania Community Shuts Off Power to Save Cat Stuck on Telephone Pole

The feline's life was saved after PPL Electric Utilities turned off the electricity for 10 minutes, according to reports: "Avoiding another CATastrophe"

Columbia Borough Police/Facebook Cat stuck on telephone pole in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

A utility company shut off power to part of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to save a cat stuck on a telephone pole.

On Wednesday afternoon, concerned citizens spotted the white and grey cat perched on a telephone pole and called the authorities for help, FOX 56 reported.

According to the Columbia Borough Police, the department received a call about the feline around noon on Wednesday. In response, the authorities contacted PPL Electric Utilities for help rescuing the confused cat.

"The gray and white cat was rescued by bucket truck after the power to the utility lines was turned off. The incident resulted in a ten-minute outage for about 200 PPL customers," the police department shared in a release.

In addition to getting PPL Electric Utilities' help to save the cat, officers from Columbia Borough Police performed traffic control in the area around the telephone pole with the feline during the rescue.

Columbia Borough Police/Facebook PPL Electric Utilities rescuing a cat stuck on a telephone pole in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

"The Columbia Animal Shelter graciously accepted the cat, which will be cared for until the owner is identified," Columbia Borough Police added about what happened to the cat after it got back on the ground.

The police department is asking anyone with information on the feline's owner to contact 717-684-7735 to help facilitate a reunion.

The Columbia Borough Police also posted about the towering rescue on Facebook, making sure to thank PPL Electric Utilities for its part in the successful cat-saving mission.

"Thank you to today's heroes at PPL Electric Utilities for the assistance in avoiding a CATastrophe. This is the second time in almost a week that PPL was called out in town for incidents that could have become deadly for something or someone. Please remember to be safe around all utilities," the police department posted, alongside several photos of the cat's rescue.

Columbia Borough Police/Facebook Cat in a carrier after being saved by PPL Electric Utilities from a telephone pole in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

A shockingly similar rescue — perhaps the one referenced in the Columbia Borough Police's Facebook post — occurred on the same on the same day, per Lehigh Valley News.

On Wednesday, Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living employees spotted a feline on a utility pole in the organization's parking lot. The staff members made numerous calls to the PPL Electric Utilities, the fire department, and the police department to organize a rescue.

Eventually, PPL Electric Utilities sent an employee to shut off the power and pull the cat from the utility pole.

Shortly after the rescue, the cat was reunited with its grateful owner, who explained the pet had jumped out a window earlier that morning and disappeared.



