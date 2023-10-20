Pennsylvania Community Rallies to Find Kevin Bacon, a Footloose Pet Pig on the Run

Chelsea Rumbaugh and her family only had the animal for a day before the 200-pound pig escaped

Chelsea Rumbaugh Garlach/Facebook Kevin Bacon the pet pig missing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

A pig named Kevin Bacon is on the (foot)loose.

The local Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, farm animal is becoming a hot topic online after the 200-pound pet escaped from his new home on Saturday.

Kevin Bacon ran off only a day after moving in with Chelsea Rumbaugh and her family on Oct. 13, according to Fox43. According to the Pennsylvania family, all went well with Kevin’s first night at his new home. The black-and-white pig quickly got acquainted with Rumbaugh’s other piglets. Rumbaugh even shared a video of the little pigs climbing all over their new barn mate.

But by the following morning, Kevin had knocked over a post and fled into the woods around the family of three’s property, Rumbaugh shared to a Facebook group dedicated to the pig’s return. Rumbaugh has since compiled sightings on the page — called Bring Kevin Bacon Home — and shared videos of Kevin spottings, all of which occurred close to the family’s property.

Chelsea Rumbaugh Garlach/Facebook Kevin Bacon the pet pig

The family has set up food for Kevin around the property and in the barn. The swine has taken the bait at both locations, based on a video of him chowing down around the yard, hoof imprints near the food, and evidence of his poop in the barn — but Kevin Bacon has yet to be captured.

"He knows where home is," Rumbaugh wrote on Monday about the pig's repeated visits to the barn, adding that she set out the food to lure the pig into the barn in hopes of keeping him inside. The family got close to Kevin Bacon on Tuesday morning, but he slipped through the hands of Rumbaugh's son before the family could secure the pet, according to a Facebook update.

Despite the days-long efforts to bring Kevin Bacon home, Rumbaugh has maintained a lighthearted tone when speaking about the missing pig operation. "I think he is just punking me at this point," she wrote in another post paired with a video of Kevin digging up her flowers.

Rumbaugh's community is helping with the search efforts for Kevin, who the pig parent has clarified is "not meant for human consumption." As of Friday, the search efforts continue. Rumbaugh shared online that she plans to purchase a humane trap to help catch the mischievous pig.

