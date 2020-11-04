How Pennsylvania became a social media misinformation battleground on Election Day with voter fraud claims

Pennsylvania became another kind of battleground on Election Day.

Right-wing media outlets and prominent conservatives on Tuesday began spreading unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, part of a misinformation campaign that accuses Democrats of trying to “steal the election” in the key battleground state.

With misinformation researchers flagging unverified claims and Twitter slapping warning labels on a number of social media posts, the state quickly found itself at the epicenter of unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations.

“Every time you see fraud or illegal electioneering at a polling place, reply to this tweet with photographs or video. Especially in Philadelphia, which sadly has become infamous for cheating,” conservative actor James Woods tweeted to his 2.7 million followers.

Trump won the long-running Democratic state of Pennsylvania in 2016 by a little more than 1 percentage point. Biden has had a slight advantage in most polls, while some suggest Trump remains positioned to capture the state and its 20 electoral votes.

The bull’s-eye on Pennsylvania began on election eve when Facebook and Twitter posted warning labels on Trump posts claiming a Supreme Court decision last week that will allow some absentee ballots to be received after Election Day could lead to problems and even violence in the Pennsylvania election

On Election Day, a video showing a poll watcher wrongly being prevented from entering a polling center in Philadelphia was amplified by Woods, Donald Trump Jr. and pro-Trump YouTube stars with a large Facebook following Diamond and Silk, setting off a social media chain reaction.

Chester County, Pa., election workers check mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States at West Chester University, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. More

Numerous claims of voting irregularities quickly followed. Accelerating the spread of these allegations was the #StopTheSteal hashtag, which has been pushing the belief that Democrats are attempting to steal the election since September.

Twitter placed a label on a video from @PhillyGOP that alleged reports of “people submitting multiple mail-in ballots across the state.” In the label, Twitter said that some or all of the content is disputed and may be misleading. The @PhillyGOP account which has more than 11,000 followers is unverified, meaning Twitter has not confirmed it's authentic.

“The misinformation being shared online is unprecedented and relentless,” Jane Roh, spokeswoman for Philadelphia’s district attorney, told the Wall Street Journal. “We've never seen anything like this.”

'The Steal Is On' in PA: Poll Watchers Denied Access, Illegal Campaigning at Polling Locations https://t.co/JQX4v0v1ke — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2020

