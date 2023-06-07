Penn and Teller star says ‘nepo baby’ label is a way for ‘internet to be resentful’

Penn Jillette of magical duo Penn and Teller has weighed into the nepo baby debate (Handout)

Pen Jillette of legendary magical duo Penn and Teller has shared his pride in his teenager following in his footsteps and frustration at the ongoing nepo baby debate.

Eighteen-year-old Moxie CrimeFighterJillette – who uses he/him pronouns and also goes by the name Luka online – is set to perform at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival as one half of Young and Moxie with performance partner Cameron Young.

“I think she kind of shocks her magic partner when he asks her a question about something and she says, ‘Well I can call David Copperfield and see what he says’. She has a kind of access that a lot of young magicians don’t have,” he told the Standard.

“They’ve found a way to use the term ‘nepo baby’ which is another way for people on the internet to be resentful. That term didn’t exist when you had Michael Douglas and not even Frank Sinatra Jr and as Frank Sinatra Jr. is a clear testament to, nepotism can get you in the door, it can’t keep you in the door very long.

Penn Jillette featured with Moxie (Instagram @soda_brand13)

“When Moxie says they call me a nepo baby I say well that’s because you are. It’s a shame another term of resentment and pulling people apart has popped up, but so it has and so she is and so it goes.”

As for Penn and Teller, it’s hard to believe that they are fast approaching their fifth decade of working together.

It all began when Raymond Teller, who was then a high school Latin teacher in New Jersey and part-time magician, met Penn, a clown college graduate, in the mid 70s.

Fast forward to now and Las Vegas’ most celebrated headliners are gearing up for six consecutive dates at the LondonHammersmith Apollo as part of their The First Final UK Tour, which arrives in the capital from June 13.

Penn and Teller are touring the UK this month (PR handout)

The shows will feature the duo’s classic magic tricks performed live aimd their unique brand of humour and audience participation, plus, never before seen tricks in the UK.

Teller, who is infamously silent on stage, harked back to his scholarly days, declaring it: “A good act – mixture of the familiar and the strange, as Aristotle said.”

He underwent open heart surgery last October which he describes as “a brief setback”.

“I’m fine, I’m happy,” he assued, adding: “It took about three months to recover from, but I’ve been back since Christmas and doing the shows is my favourite exercise.”

Penn and Teller meeting King Charles during a previous visit to the UK (Getty Images)

Penn is delighted to be back in the UK, declaring Hammersmith Apollo their “favourite theatre” despite having a venue in Sin City named after them.

“I prefer the Hammersmith Apollo. There’s no theatre we play that sounds better,” he winked.

“I like that there are vegan fish and chips everywhere now. I like being in London, I like the weather, that might be only because I’m from Vegas and it’s quite a change-up.”

Teller, meanwhile, is more taken with the West End’s theatre scene and says he enjoys the novelty of “being able to walk everywhere”.

Penn and Teller: The First Final UK Tour runs at London’s Hammer Smith Apollo from June 13-18. Tickets are available to buy from www.eventim.co.uk.