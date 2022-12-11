Penn State wrestling grinds out rout of Oregon State

Yes, Penn State took care of Oregon State 31-3 on the wrestling mat on Sunday inside Rec Hall.

However, it didn’t come in the Nittany Lions’ usual fashion.

Penn State claimed 9 of 10 bouts, but only three of those bouts came with bonus points. Most of the bouts that were won were close matches — a takedown against a Nittany Lions wrestler would’ve resulted in a loss.

“I think, looking at the lineups going into the dual, it had the potential to be a really good dual,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “Our guys were able to win some close matches and kind of separate the score a little bit. The matches were tough. They came in here and wrestled wrestle. Obviously, I said earlier this week, definitely an up and coming program under (Oregon State coach Chris) Pendleton. We’re going to keep getting better as we move along.”

The dual was slated to have six different matchups that had ranked wrestlers matching up against one another. However, only four of those matchups came together as the Nittany Lions were without Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds, and the Beavers were missing No. 16 Jason Shaner at 133 pounds and No. 13 Trey Munoz at 184 pounds.

The match began at 125 pounds with Gary Steen taking on No. 12 Brandon Kaylor. The pair were scoreless after two periods of wrestling. Steen was holding his own, but was unable to get out from under Kaylor in the second period.

The veteran in Kaylor tallied an escape and takedown, and added a riding time point to win 4-0 — the lone win for Oregon State.

Roman Bravo-Young took on Gabe Whisenhunt at 133 pounds, and was down 30 seconds into the bout as Whisenhunt recorded a takedown first. RBY was unfazed as he rattled off seven takedowns in a 17-8 major decision.

In the first bout putting ranked wrestlers against each other, No. 9 Beau Bartlett faced No. 24 Cleveland Belton. Bartlett led 2-1 after one period. He added an escape early in the second period to only hold a 3-1 lead after two periods.

In the third period, Belton opened with an escape to tie the bout up. Bartlett was able to secure a takedown with 1:11 remaining, and again Belton escaped. In the end, Bartlett was able to hang on from a charging Belton for a 5-3 win. Penn State led 7-3 and never looked back.

Shayne Van Ness kept his record unblemished as he racked up a 6-1 win over Noah Tolantino. Tolantino came out aggressive and fueled the fans to get behind Van Ness even more than usual. With the two takedowns that Van Ness tallied, the crowd roared with excitement.

“There’s a good chance you’re going to be in close matches, and just having experience there and being comfortable there,” Sanderson said on the benefit of close matches. “Being in a close, tough match, in front of a big crowd, that’s great experience. We prefer to just throw guys down and pin them, but it doesn’t always work like that. It’s all preparation, regardless of the match. If you have somebody that you can pin, the team needs you to pin them. You know, winning close matches, it’s preparation in all things, so it’s all good.”

Terrell Barraclough looked like a different wrestler, full of confidence, in his match with Isaiah Crosby at 157 pounds.

He hit a nice single leg for a takedown with 24 seconds remaining in the first period. In the second period, he escaped quickly, and a high crotch takedown to lead 5-0 after two periods.

In the third period, Barraclough added a takedown that looked destined for Crosby’s scoring side. In the end, Barraclough came away with an 8-4 win to give the Nittany Lions a 13-3 lead at the break.

“I think, it’s just one of the things I’ve been working on with Coach Cael since the second I got here,” Barraclough said of his high level of confidence. “It’s just the thing that I know that I need and need to keep practicing, constantly keep in my mind because it makes a lot of difference. I think it helps me in different areas of my life too.”

No. 15 Alex Facundo got his toughest test of the season at 165 pounds, where he took on No. 23 Mathew Olguin. The redshirt freshman tallied the first points of the bout with 50 seconds remaining in the first period, but Olguin escaped to trail 2-1 after one.

Olguin’s escape in the second period was the lone point. Facundo escaped early in the third period, and had that hold up in a 3-2 win.

Carter Starocci earned that second bonus-point victory for the Nittany Lions at 174 pounds. He had no problems dispatching No. 28 Aaron Olmos, 14-3, recording six takedowns in the win.

Donovon Ball filled in for Brooks again against Jackson McKinney. Ball had several takedown attempts shut down, but got one when it mattered most at the end.

With 13 seconds remaining in the bout, and it tied 1-1, Ball finished off a single leg takedown in front the student section, who roared. Ball rode out McKinney for the final second of the period for a 3-1 victory.

“Donovon’s done a great job for us. He did a great job for us last year,” Sanderson said. “Especially this month, too. I think (last) December was pretty similar. He stepped in there and won some big matches. This year, he’s done a great job for us. He’s tough and keeps getting better. He makes everybody tough around him, but it’s really nice having him. He’s always ready to step in and do his thing.”

Max Dean was able to get back in the win column after suffering back-to-back losses last weekend. He took on No. 11 Tanner Harvey, and got scoring right away with the first takedown. In the second period, Dean added another takedown and an escape to lead 5-2.

Harvey got to within 5-3 with an escape, but Dean had enough riding time to secure a 6-3 win.

Greg Kerkvliet capped the night off with the final bonus-point win of the night. He scored at ease on J.J. Dixon in an 18-2 technical fall in 6:08.

Kerkvliet had the lone nearfall points of the bout and dual with six in the first period.

“I think that’s the goal,” said Kerkvliet when asked if he feels himself getting better each match. “I’m treating each match like a practice. I’m just going out there and trying new things and getting better every time.”

No. 1 Penn State 31, Oregon State 3

Sunday at University Park

125: No. 12 Brandon Kaylor, OSU, dec. Gary Steen, 4-0

133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, PSU, major dec. Gabe Whisenhunt, 17-8

141: No. 9 Beau Bartlett, PSU, dec. No. 24 Cleveland Belton, 5-3

149: No. 17 Shayne Van Ness, PSU, dec. Noah Tolantino, 6-1

157: No. 30 Terrell Barraclough, PSU, dec. Isaiah Crosby, 8-4

165: No. 15 Alex Facundo, PSU, dec. No. 23 Mathew Olguin, 3-2

174: No. 1 Carter Starocci, PSU, major dec. No. 28 Aaron Olmos, 14-3

184: Donovon Ball, PSU, dec. Jackson McKinney, 3-1

197: No. 5 Max Dean, PSU, dec. No. 11 Tanner Harvey, 6-3

285: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet, PSU, tech. fall J.J. Dixon, 18-2 (6:08)

Extra matches

157: Graham Gambrall, OSU, dec. Aurelius Dunbar, 4-3

Takedowns: OSU 3, PSU 28

Records: Oregon State (2-2), Penn State (4-0)

Next match: Penn State vs. Central Michigan, Journeymen Collegiate Duals, New Orleans, LA, 7 p.m., Dec. 19